Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Puja rituals and significance

On the ninth and final day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the primordial form of goddess Parvati who grants siddhis or miraculous powers. She is depicted seated on a lotus with a blissful expression, riding a lion, and possessing four hands holding a Chakra, Shankh, Trishul, and Gada. Maa Siddhidatri is revered as the creator of the trinity of Gods - Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, assigning them the roles of creation, preservation, and destruction of the universe. Legend has it that Lord Shiva obtained siddhis through intense penance to Maa Siddhidatri, who then became a part of Shiva, transforming him into Ardhanarishwar.

The Eight Siddhis of Maa Siddhidatri

Maa Siddhidatri embodies eight siddhis - Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva, and Vashitva. It is believed that she bestowed these siddhis upon Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva to empower them in their cosmic duties. Additionally, she granted them nine treasures and ten supernatural powers.

Governance of Planet Ketu

Maa Siddhidatri governs and influences the planet Ketu, directing its energies.

Favourite Colour

The preferred colour associated with Maa Siddhidatri is peacock green, symbolizing the dispelling of ignorance and the acquisition of divine wisdom.

Prasad Offerings

Devotees offer various prasad items to Maa Siddhidatri, including fruits, kheer, puri, chana, coconut, and halwa on Maha Navami or Rama Navami, seeking her divine blessings.

Significance of Worshipping Maa Siddhidatri

Worship of Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri is believed to remove ignorance and bestow knowledge upon her devotees.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Siddhidatri

The puja ceremony for Maa Siddhidatri follows these steps:

• Begin with a bath, wear fresh clothes, and light a ghee lamp and incense sticks.

• Perform Aatma pujan for self-purification by applying tilak on the forehead and drinking water from the palm.

• Conduct Kalash pujan and take sankalp.

• Offer nine different types of flowers to the goddess.

• Bathe Maa Siddhidatri with cow milk, honey, ghee, sugar, and panchamrit, while chanting her mantra.

• Apply tilak and conclude with the Siddhidatri aarti.

• Kanjak pujan is performed by inviting nine young girls who are honored with a meal of poori, kala chana, and halwa, representing the nine avatars of Maa Durga.

The Story of Maa Siddhidatri

Before the creation of the universe, darkness shrouded everything until Adi Parashakti emerged as a radiant light named Mahashakti. She formed the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, who then underwent intense penance to receive siddhis from Maa Siddhidatri. These siddhis manifested as their consorts - Goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Parvati. The granting of siddhis led to the creation of various celestial beings, creatures, and species across the universe.