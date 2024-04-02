Chaitra Navratri 2024: Is Chaitra Navratri starting from April 8 or April 9?

The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is right Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival spanning nine days, is swiftly approaching. Among the four Navratri celebrations held throughout the year, Shardiya Navratri and Chaitra Navratri stand out as the most widely observed. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, marks the commencement of celebrations on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. During these nine days, devotees fervently worship Maa Durga and her nine divine forms. The festival culminates with the observance of Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri Commencement: April 9, 2024

There's a bit of confusion among Hindu devotees regarding the commencement date of Chaitra Navratri in 2024, whether it starts on April 8 or April 9. According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Navratri will commence on April 9, 2024. The festival spans nine days, concluding on April 17 with Ram Navami celebrations. Throughout this period, devotees pay homage to the nine forms of Maa Durga: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Calendar: Dates and Colours

Referencing Drik Panchang, here's the accurate calendar for Chaitra Navratri in 2024:

April 9: Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri (Colour: Red)

April 10: Maa Brahmacharini (Colour: Dark Blue)

April 11: Maa Chandraghanta (Colour: Yellow)

April 12: Maa Kushmanda (Colour: Green)

April 13: Skanda Mata (Colour: Grey)

April 14: Maa Katyayani (Colour: Orange)

April 15: Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri (Color: White)

April 16: Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja (Colour: Pink)

April 17: Rama Navami (Colour: Sky Blue)

Significance of Ghatasthapana Puja

Ghatasthapana Puja, a pivotal ritual of Chaitra Navratri, will be observed on April 9, 2024. Here are the essential details including muhurat and timings:

Ghatasthapana Puja Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 am

Pratipada Tithi Start: April 8, 2024, at 11:50 pm

Pratipada Tithi Ends: April 9, 2024, at 8:30 pm

Conclusion

Chaitra Navratri 2024 promises a time of devout worship and spiritual rejuvenation as devotees come together to celebrate the divine presence of Maa Durga and the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.