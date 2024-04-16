Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance

Maa Mahagauri, the eighth incarnation of Goddess Durga, represents purity and serenity. Her name, Mahagauri, signifies 'extremely fair,' depicting her radiant and fair appearance. Legend has it that Goddess Parvati, in her pursuit of Lord Shiva's affection, underwent intense penance, which darkened her complexion. To regain her fairness, she performed rigorous penance to Lord Brahma, who advised her to defeat demons Shumbha and Nishumbha and bathe in the Ganga River. Emerging from the river with a golden complexion and clad in white garments, she became known as Mahagauri.

Appearance and Attributes



Maa Mahagauri adorns herself in white attire and ornaments, exuding purity and grace. She possesses four arms, carrying a trident and tambourine in two hands while displaying Abhaya and Varada mudras with the other two. She is mounted on a bull, symbolizing control over the planet Rahu.



Navratri Day 8 Colour



The colour associated with the eighth day of Navratri is purple, symbolizing nobility and extravagance.



Significance and Blessings



Devotees worship Maa Mahagauri seeking blessings for purity, tranquility, and motherhood. She represents divinity, kindness, and compassion, aiding devotees in absolving sins and fostering spiritual growth.



Bhog Offerings



Offerings of coconut and coconut-based desserts are traditionally presented to Maa Mahagauri as prasad.



Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Puja Mantra and Prathana



1.Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah



2.Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada

3.Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Mahagauri Rupena Samsthita



Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4. Sarvasankata Hantri Tvamhi Dhana Aishwarya Pradayanim

Jnanada Chaturvedamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Sukha Shantidatri Dhana Dhanya Pradayanim

Damaruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

Trailokyamangala Tvamhi Tapatraya Harinim

Vadadam Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranamamyaham

These mantras and prayers are recited to invoke Maa Mahagauri's blessings, seeking peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment during Chaitra Navratri.