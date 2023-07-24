Chhaaya – Respect and love the wastage cleaner people who make heavenly clean India

Madhu DasSharmais a well-known face of the modelling world. She has walked for various designers and brands across India. She made her debut as a lead actress in the Hindi/Telugu film 'The Last Horror'. Recently she did a short film called ‘Chhaaya’ as the main lead, a film based on a waste-picker girl.

Madhu said, when I was shooting the scenes, at that time I realized that people treat waste-pickers as untouchables without showing any empathy. Society never accepts them as normal human beings as they are. All these helpless people always feel sad, lonely, and isolated from society.”

Talking about the wastage cleaner people, Madhu DasSharmasaid, “Save the wastage cleaner people who make heavenly clean India. Love them, respect them, and always protect them and please don’t treat them as untouchables.”

She further said, “Chhaayazarurihaijeevankeliye. Aanchal ki ho, pedh(tree) ki ho, chhat ki ho, zulfon ki ho, palkon ki hoyaaashirwad ki. Aao hum sab milkarChhaayakesathiss environment ko clean karen”.