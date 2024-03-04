‘Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to C.N. Karunakaran’ exhibition to be held in Bangalore

New Delhi: ‘Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to C.N. Karunakaran’ an exhibition by Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation and Palette People (Kochi) will celebrate the life and art of Kerala's renowned artist C.N. Karunakaran.

The exhibition will be held in Bengaluru till March 31. The event will showcase the prolific work of an artist who played a pivotal role in the modern art movement of independent India.

Born in 1940 in the village of Brahmakulam, Kerala, the artist underwent training at the Government School of Arts and Crafts, Madras. Under the mentorship of D.P. Roy Choudhari and K.C.S. Paniker, Karunakaran honed his skills in design and painting, eventually emerging as an important artistic figure. His early challenges, including the loss of the use of one leg due to typhoid, did not deter him.

Karunakaran's career is a testament to his versatility and innovation. After initially painting seashells for sale and working occasionally for the cinema industry, he returned to Kerala in 1970, where he continued to push the boundaries of his art within the regional framework.

In 1973, he founded Chithrakootam, Kerala's first private art gallery, marking a significant milestone in his career and the cultural landscape of the state.

The exhibition is named after this influential gallery and seeks to honour Karunakaran's legacy through a selection of his most memorable works. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in his abstract landscapes, figurative pieces, and works that draw from the Kerala mural and miniature traditions, showcasing his distinctive style and contribution to Indian art.

The artist's accolades include the Madras Lalitha Kala Academy award, multiple Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy awards, the P.T. Bhaskara Paniker Award, the Malayattoor Ramakrishnan Award, and the Ravi Varma Puraskaram Award. His exhibitions have been held in Brazil, the USA, and Kuwait among several other countries.

Exposure to the opulent decorative elements of ancient Indian arts during mandatory visits to historical sites like Khajuraho, Halebid, and Belur profoundly influenced CN Karunakaran's artistic vision. This experience instilled in him an appreciation for ornamentation, which became a defining feature of his work. His artistic journey aimed to develop a unique vocabulary that pays homage to Bharatheeyatha's heritage while engaging with global art discourse.

Upon returning to Kerala in 1970, Karunakaran became an integral part of the cultural renaissance that flourished in the 1970s. His endeavours, such as restoring the mural paintings of the Guruvayoor temple and founding Chithrakootam, Kochi's inaugural art space, showcased his unwavering dedication to art amidst Kerala's fluctuating art scene.

Beyond his stylistic innovations, Karunakaran's legacy lies in his steadfast commitment to art as a vehicle for expression and cultural identity.

By blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary forms, he played a pivotal role in advancing the discourse on Indian identity within the modern art sphere, highlighting the dynamic nature of Indian artistic traditions