Comfy clothes making a new trend?

Women's workwear, which was initially limited in the boundaries of boring monochromatic theme, simple solids and rigid silhouettes, has undergone a massive change. Today formal and daily wear for work is more youthful, vibrant and comfortable that resonates with the impeccable choices of present day women.



The pandemic, however, has brought a major shift to this segment, especially from the standard of a "formals" to professional comfort wear.

People tend to prefer comfy clothes much, as compared to the early way of clothing. The reason behind this is months of multiple lockdowns. Consumers have invested more in comfort-wear and formals, and are looking forward to styling them in a way that can adapt between professional and private environments. The coming months will see the comeback of the comfort-driven clothing style, creating a year of comfort over trends.

Pants replaced with Pyjamas or cotton trousers. People use to wear jeggings, stockings, jeans, denims etc, while going to office early but now the style has change to comfortable pants rather than styled bottom wear.

Women's have shifted to one piece dress depending on their choice long or short. One piece dress is a create innovation of mankind specially for females. It not only gives comfort but keep your style statement up to the mark. They are considered into formal and casual both categories depending on the style and prints.

The shirts or kurtis are replaced with a comfy top or printed t-shirts giving a simpler yet casual look to your daily office outfits.