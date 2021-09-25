Cooking Day reminds us that there's nothing that quite matches the flavor, comfort and experience that comes from a delicious home cooked meal. And it also helps us remember that learning how to cook is an important skill to enhance our health as well as passing various traditions on to friends and family.

Obviously, the history of cooking itself probably goes back as far as the early days when humans discovered that food tasted better when cooked over a fire instead of raw! Since the history of people, humans and their cultures have been developing and perfecting various ways to cook food so that it is tasty, enjoyable and sometimes even healthy to eat.

Cooking Day is a fairly recent creation. In 2016, Potsandpans.com decided it was time that there was a proper celebration and recognition of home cooking, and the flavors and smells of tradition that go along with it.

It used to be that the home cooked meal was the only meal that was eaten on a regular basis. Three times a day, moms and grandmas (and sometimes, dads) slaved over a hot stove to put three meals a day on the table that would keep the family going. Back in the 1960s and 1970s (and prior) take out and fast food was a rare treat rather than a staple of family life.

Boxed meals and TV Dinners were equally unheard of. They were the province of the single male or the housewife who just never quite learned how to prepare a proper meal for her family. These days such gender stereotypes may be on their way out, but boxed foods and instant meals are very much more in! For many families, the use of easier, time-saving convenience foods have become a lifestyle.