Cool Down This Summer with Mint, Basil, and Coriander

As temperatures soar to a minimum of 35-36 degrees Celsius and exceed 45 degrees Celsius in parts of India, particularly Delhi, the sweltering heat has made outdoor activities challenging. Staying hydrated is crucial, and there is a surge in the use of air conditioners and coolers. With the heat posing risks such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and sunburn, it’s vital to consume home-cooked meals and incorporate cooling herbs into your diet. Here are three cooling herbs—mint, coriander, and basil—that can help you beat the heat.

Mint

According to the Indian Express, mint is an excellent herb to keep your body cool and healthy during the summer. Rich in vitamins A and C, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iron, mint helps alleviate bloating, gas, and indigestion. Its high antioxidant content can potentially reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. The menthol in mint provides a soothing effect. You can enjoy mint by adding it to salads, desserts, herbal teas, lemonades, or Shikanji.

Coriander Leaves

Coriander leaves, similar to mint, offer a cooling effect ideal for the summer. Commonly used to make chutney, coriander is packed with vitamins and minerals. It contains cineole and linoleic acid, which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help alleviate arthritis symptoms. Additionally, its antimicrobial properties are effective in combating infections and bacteria. Coriander leaves can be added to salads, dal, vegetables, raita, soups, and homemade drinks for a refreshing boost.

Basil Leaves

Although basil has a warming nature, it is beneficial for preventing summer ailments. Basil is rich in vitamins A, K, and C, as well as iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. The eugenol in basil has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and pain. Chewing basil leaves can help maintain overall health during the summer by supporting the digestive system and protecting the body from free radical damage. Consuming one or two basil leaves daily can be highly beneficial.

Incorporating these herbs into your summer diet can help you stay cool and healthy despite the scorching heat.