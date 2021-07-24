"Cousins are people that are ready-made friends, you have laughs with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause there all pieced together as one."



Cousins Day has been created so that we take the day to recognize the lifelong relationships that we have with our cousins. Often, the first friendships that we make in our lives are with our cousins. We make these friendships as infants, and they last for a lifetime.

Whether or not you have grown up with your cousin or you only see him or her occasionally, you have shared memories through your aunts and uncles, as well as your grandparents. It is always nice to catch up with your cousins at family celebrations. They tend to become your childhood ally as well, especially when your siblings are getting on your nerves.

It is important that we celebrate relationships like this, as they are so important. Take Cousins Day as a great opportunity to let your cousins know how special they are to you and how much you appreciate them.