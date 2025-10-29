Live
Crunchyroll Brings Anime Fever Hyderabad!
From October 31 to November 2, dive into the worlds of Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY, My Hero Academia, and more at HITEX — where anime meets Hyderabadi josh!
Hyderabad is set for an anime takeover like never before! As the city’s biggest pop culture festival returns, Crunchyroll, the global destination for anime, is bringing the ultimate dose of energy, fandom, and fun to Hyderabad Comic Con 2025. From thrilling anime games to interactive installations, the Crunchyroll booth promises to be every anime fan’s happy place this season.
Here’s what the anime fans can look forward to at the Crunchyroll Booth:
Guess Who? My Hero Academia Edition!
It’s time to put your anime instincts to the test with the Guess Who? game inspired by My Hero Academia. Face off against fellow fans, eliminate clues, and guess your opponent’s secret hero or villain before they guess yours! Fresh from its success at CCXP 2025, this fan-favorite challenge now lands in Hyderabad to test your hero knowledge and reflexes!
Strike a Pose with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Inflatable
Step right into the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with a life-size inflatable of Tanjiro Kamado — the perfect backdrop for your next Instagram-worthy photo! Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering the magic of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, this is your moment to capture memories that truly slay!
Join the Forgers at the SPY x FAMILY Living Room
Ever dreamed of being part of the Forger family? Now’s your chance! Step into a life-sized recreation of the iconic SPY x FAMILY living room, take a seat on the couch, strike your best spy pose, and become part of the Forger family for a picture-perfect moment!
Non-Stop Fun, Games, and Anime Beats at the Crunchyroll Booth
From thrilling trivia sessions and surprise giveaways to high-energy challenges, the Crunchyroll booth will be buzzing with excitement all day long — the perfect hub for anime fans to connect and celebrate their shared passion. Keeping the energy alive, a live DJ booth will set the vibe with iconic anime tracks such as “紅蓮華 (Gurenge)” by LiSA from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, “唄 (Uta)” by Ado from One Piece Film: Red, and “青のすみか (Ao no Sumika)” by Tatsuya Kitani from JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 — bringing the ultimate anime groove to Hyderabad Comic Con!
Exclusive Giveaways & Collectibles
Anime events mean epic goodies — and Crunchyroll’s got you covered! Fans can score exclusive Crunchyroll swag, including:
● Custom Crunchyroll Tote bag – to carry your fandom everywhere.
● Crunchyroll Wrist band – take a piece of Crunchyroll with you
● Anya Mask – so you can join in on the SPY x FAMILY fun!
● My Hero Academia Postcard – a tribute to your favorite heroes from the U.A. High.
Anime fans of Hyderabad can expect an epic experience packed with games, giveaways, and unforgettable fandom moments. Whether you’re a Demon Slayer, a Hero in training, or a Forger in disguise, Crunchyroll at Hyderabad Comic Con 2025 is where you’ll want to be!
Event Details:
● Dates: October 31 – November 2, 2025
● Venue: HITEX, Hyderabad
● Event Hours: 11 AM – 8 PM