Deepti Sadhwani Stuns at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week 2025 became a moment of pride for India as actress, singer, and global fashion influencer Deepti Sadhwani walked the runway as the showstopper for renowned designer Chona Bacaoco. Held at the historic Palazzo Visconti in Milan, the event brought together fashion connoisseurs, industry leaders, and international icons, creating a mesmerizing evening of haute couture and innovation.

Draped in an exquisite ensemble designed by Bacaoco, Deepti captivated the audience with her striking presence and effortless grace. Speaking about the experience, Deepti shared, "Walking at Milan Fashion Week as a showstopper for Chona Bacaoco was an incredible honor. The energy, the artistry, and the sheer brilliance of the event were beyond words. Representing India on such a prestigious stage fills me with immense pride."

Chona Bacaoco, known for her avant-garde designs that merge tradition with modernity, praised Deepti for bringing her vision to life. "Deepti embodies confidence, elegance, and global appeal. She was the perfect muse for my collection, and her presence elevated the show to another level," the designer expressed.

Milan Fashion Week has long been a melting pot of international talent, and Deepti’s presence reinforced India’s growing influence in the world of couture. Having graced elite runways and red carpets, including the Cannes Film Festival, Deepti continues to push boundaries in fashion and entertainment.

Her journey from Bollywood to international fashion weeks is nothing short of inspiring. "Fashion is a universal language, and I love how it allows me to connect with audiences worldwide. This is just the beginning of many more global collaborations," Deepti remarked.

As fans and fashion enthusiasts celebrate this milestone, Deepti Sadhwani’s debut as a showstopper at Milan Fashion Week solidifies her as a rising force in the industry. Her ability to seamlessly blend Indian elegance with global couture makes her an ambassador of style, carrying India’s legacy with grace and panache.















