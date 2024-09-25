Dementia prevalence in Andhra Pradesh reaches 7.7%; expert urges for rehabilitation and recovery centres

As World Alzheimer's Day raises global awareness, the focus in Andhra Pradesh shifts to an alarming rise in dementia cases. Currently, 7.7% of individuals aged 60 and above in the state are affected, surpassing the national average of 7.4%. By 2036, approximately 8 lakh people are projected to develop dementia in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the urgent need for specialized rehabilitation centers and innovative care models.

HCAH India, a leader in out-of-hospital healthcare, is addressing this challenge through its Assisted Living Home in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Offering a comprehensive care model, HCAH aims to reduce caregiver burden while promoting independence and enhancing the quality of life for those with dementia.

Vivek Srivastav, CEO of HCAH, elaborates on their mission: “Our goal is to transform healthcare by bringing professional care into environments where patients feel most comfortable. By understanding the cultural and emotional needs of our patients, we not only focus on improving the physical aspect but follow an holistic approach to look after the emotional needs of ones’s life. especially in our Assisted Living home in Gachibowli, Hyderabad., we strive to create a space for seniors with dementia where they are defined by the illness but are embraced and supported. We follow Person-centered approach to care for seniors with dementia or any other mental issues.” A patient reflects on his experience with HCAH, “They say you never forget the important moments of your life. For me, seeing my father's smile after two years was one such moment. It was a reminder that he was in capable hands, receiving care that no other place could provide.”

“At HCAH, we understand that dementia care goes beyond just managing the medical symptoms. Our holistic approach ensures that patients receive emotional and cognitive support tailored to their individual needs, which is key to improving their quality of life,” said Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and COO of HCAH. "By providing personalized therapies and continuous monitoring, we are helping seniors regain independence and improve their day-to-day functionality."

What makes HCAH the best option for dementia care is its unique, person-first approach. HCAH’s multidisciplinary team of over 900 specialists, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, dieticians, and psychologists, delivers expert care across all stages of dementia. Their comprehensive services at the Assisted Living Home range from cognitive rehabilitation, visual - speech and occupational therapy, memory loss diagnosis, and comorbidity management to emotional support and social engagement activities—offering seniors an all-encompassing solution in a nurturing environment.

HCAH’s personalized care plans and emphasis on holistic recovery are designed to meet the specific needs of seniors with dementia, setting them apart from traditional care providers. Their innovative approach enables them to maintain their dignity and regain independence, while significantly reducing caregiver stress. With their robust safety protocols, cognitive therapies, and a warm, senior-friendly atmosphere, HCAH has established itself as the leading choice for dementia care in Andhra Pradesh.

HCAH recently hosted a Seniors Musical Evening at their facility in honor of World Alzheimer’s Day, bringing together music, joy, and connection to raise awareness and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s. The event emphasized the vital role of community involvement in dementia care, creating an uplifting environment for residents, families, and caregivers.

As dementia cases rise, HCAH remains committed to setting new standards for care in the region. Through personalized care plans, multidisciplinary expertise, and a people-centered assisted living environment, HCAH is dedicated to creating brighter futures for individuals living with dementia.

