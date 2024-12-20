Democratic Sangha Holds Inaugural Change Maker Awards to Honor Social Reformers, Trailblazers and Activists

Hyderabad: The first-ever Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards, presented by the Race2Win Foundation, was held today at the prestigious Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The event marked a significant milestone in recognizing individuals and organizations driving meaningful social change across India.

The Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards is an annual event designed to honor remarkable leaders, change-makers, and activists who have made significant contributions to the advancement of democratic principles, social justice, and human rights. This year’s ceremony brought together icons, influencers, and industry leaders for a lively evening of celebration, dialogue, and inspiration.

The event was graced by Smt. G. Renuka Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, who served as the Chief Guest. Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994 and renowned actress, was the Guest of Honor, joined by Jennifer Larson, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. The keynote address was delivered by Bhumi Pednekar, actress and activist, who shared her insights on the importance of social reform and youth empowerment in contemporary India.

The awards ceremony was named in tribute to Swami Agnivesh, a prominent social reformer and activist renowned for his work on issues such as child rights, bonded labor, women’s rights, and the integration of marginalized communities into mainstream society. Swami Agnivesh, the founder and chairman of Bandhua Mukti Morcha, liberated over 1.72 lakh workers from bonded labor and worked tirelessly to foster religious tolerance and reconciliation. He was a recipient of the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the Alternative Nobel Prize, in 2004.

The Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards celebrates the legacy of Swami Agnivesh and acknowledges the ongoing efforts of individuals and organizations that continue his mission of promoting social justice, equality, and human rights.

The event was an excellent platform for leaders, celebrities, and activists to engage in meaningful discussions about strengthening democracy, ensuring women’s participation in governance, promoting youth leadership, and addressing key social issues like poverty and marginalization.

About Democratic Sangha:

Democratic Sangha is a non-profit, nonpartisan social reform organization founded by Chaitanya MRSK, a student of Swami Agnivesh. The organization is dedicated to promoting the core principles of democracy, including human rights, the rule of law, women's leadership, civic education, and electoral reforms. Co-founded by actress Regena Cassandra, Democratic Sangha works to challenge societal norms and transform the lives of the marginalized, voiceless, and impoverished through its initiatives focused on women's leadership, youth leadership, election and voting rights, and social reforms.

The organization continues to build on the legacy of Swami Agnivesh, empowering citizens and institutions to create a more just and equitable society for all.

Swami Agnivesh Memorial Award

1. Dr. J. Geeta Reddy Politics Former Minister 2. Dr. Ruth Manorama Public Service Activist & Recipient of the Right Livelihood Award 3. A. Revathi Activism Activist & Writer

Swami Agnivesh Global Change Maker Award 2024

1. Bhumi Pednekar Actor Keynote Speaker 2. Dhruv Kapoor Fashion Visionary Creative Director of Label Dhruv Kapoor 3. Elnaaz Norouzi Activism Actor & Activist 4. Licy Priya Activist Climate Change Activist 5. Rohit Khandelwal Fashion Mr. World 2016 6. Rahul Sipligunj Arts Indian Playback Singer and Song Writer 7. Sanjana Sanghi Actor Actor & Youth Champion for UNDP

Swami Agnivesh Change Maker Award 2024