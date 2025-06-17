Desi Bhutta vs Sweet Corn: Which Monsoon Favourite Packs a Healthier Punch?

As the monsoon clouds roll in and the earthy aroma of rain fills the air, one can’t help but crave the comfort of seasonal treats—especially the sizzling corn sold fresh on roadside grills. Among the favourites, desi bhutta and sweet corn stand out. Though often used interchangeably, these two varieties of corn have distinct nutritional profiles that make each uniquely beneficial. So, when it comes to health, which one truly takes the lead?

The Nutritional Power of Desi Bhutta

Desi bhutta, also known as native or traditional corn, is more than just a rustic snack. It’s packed with Vitamin C, known for strengthening the immune system—an essential boost during monsoon months rife with infections. One of its standout qualities is its low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it a better choice for individuals with diabetes.

Additionally, desi bhutta is rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals, potentially slowing down ageing and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. These antioxidants also contribute to skin health by calming inflammation and enhancing natural radiance.

The Sweet Side of Corn

Sweet corn, the buttery, golden variety commonly seen in cups with lime and masala, is no less impressive when it comes to nutrition. It's a rich source of lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants that support eye health and guard against age-related vision problems.

With a high fibre content, sweet corn aids in digestion, preventing issues like bloating and constipation. For those watching their weight, its fibre helps in maintaining satiety, keeping hunger pangs in check for longer periods.

Which One Should You Choose?

While both types of corn are rich in fibre and antioxidants, desi bhutta takes a slight lead when it comes to overall health value. It has a lower sugar content, a lower glycaemic index, and a stronger antioxidant profile, making it especially suitable for people managing blood sugar or looking for a more traditional, nutrient-dense snack.

That said, sweet corn has its own merits, particularly for those focused on digestive health and eye care. Including both in a balanced diet can offer a variety of health benefits—just be mindful of preparation methods and added ingredients.

Final Take

This monsoon, whether you enjoy the smoky crunch of desi bhutta or the soft sweetness of corn in a cup, rest assured you're choosing a snack with real nutritional benefits. But if you’re looking for a slightly healthier edge, desi bhutta might just be your golden ticket.