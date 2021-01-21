Design a stylish yet affordable bathroom!

bathroom is the smallest room in the house, but it is also one of the most important and the easiest to revamp. A fresh stroke of paint, some new tiles, or different bathroom accessories and the goal is achieved. Furthermore, whether we are revamping an old one or designing a new one, both can be done economically. We all are already aware of the pivotal role that your bathroom plays in your life. It is a place where we relax, unwind from stress, get your me-time, think about important stuff, and even make life-changing decisions. Thus, Proper designing of this safe space is extremely necessary. These steps can help to revamp your bathroom into a stylish yet affordable bathroom.



Investing in artwork

The bathroom is a space of solitude. It offers us the opportunity to escape the trials and troubles of life and calm your minds and soothe your souls. What can be a better way of relaxing and feeling rejuvenated than looking at beautiful art pieces? Good artwork is a treat to the eyes. The right piece of art can set your mood for your day. We can have some motivating, easy on the eye, and winsome pieces of art on your bathroom walls. This is a modest and the cheapest way of styling your bathroom.

Integrating the elements of outdoor

This is yet another pocket-friendly way of fancying up your bathroom. Adding plants in the bathroom helps us in staying connected to nature. It adds a serene and tranquil vibe to your bathroom. Moreover, it will enhance the beauty of your bathroom and the plants will thrive due to high moisture. Bringing the outdoors in is a sophisticated and elegant step of styling.

Including mirrors

Mirrors are now available in all shapes, colors, textures, and sizes. Mirrors also help in making bathrooms look more spacious.

An interesting and ravishing piece above the sink such as an antique mirror or a decorative one will upgrade the look of your bathroom and take it to the next level.

We can even put a simple large mirror on the wall of your bathroom. If we are going for a framed mirror, we can have frames made up of metal, plastic, wooden, etc.

Accessorising

A gigantic range of storage racks is now available in the markets. Not only will they make your bathroom steezy, but also increase its utility. Accessories like towels, soap dishes, toothbrush holders, stools, foot mats, etc that match the color scheme and interior design can also be incorporated in the bathroom. Every element in the bathroom contributes towards making it stylish and beautiful so a carefully curated range of bathroom accessories can make a huge difference and make your bathroom more alluring.

5. Varying Finishes

We can uplift the look of your bathroom by opting for a different type of finishes. For instance, some fixtures can have a matte finish while others can have a glossy finish. This will give a funky style to your bathroom. These varying visual experiences will be pleasing to your senses.

- The writer is a founder and CEO, Grafdoer

