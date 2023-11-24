Dev Diwali 2023: Things You Need To Do On This Occasion To Reap Monetary Benefits

Dev Deepawali 2023: Kartik Purnima marks the end of the Kartik month, and on this day Dev Deepawali is celebrated, in a particularly grand manner in Varanasi. The ghats of Varanasi, especially the 84 ghats, are illuminated with lamps on this day. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 26.

According to mythological stories, on that day, Lord Shiva defeated the demon Tripurasura and returned the heavens to the gods. With joy, the gods celebrated Dev Deepawali on this day. Another legend associates this day with Lord Vishnu taking the Matsya (fish) avatar. On this day, elaborate rituals are performed to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Following certain specific things on this day can bring wealth and prosperity.

• On the day of Dev Deepawali, plant a Tulsi (holy basil) sapling at home. Tie eleven Tulsi leaves on the image or idol of Lord Vishnu. Carrying out this measure is believed to ensure that there is never a shortage of wealth and that the treasury remains full.

• On Dev Deepawali, place eleven Tulsi leaves in a bowl of flour and leave it untouched. This measure is said to bring positive changes to the home, filling it with auspicious energy.

• Dev Deepawali, Ekadashi, Anant Chaturdashi, Devshayani, Dev Uthani, Diwali, Kharmas, Purushottam Maas, Tirth Kshetra and other special occasions are suitable for reciting Vishnu Sahasranama. This practice helps to remove all obstacles.

• On Dev Deepawali, tie a yellow cloth around the Tulsi plant. According to beliefs, doing this brings progress in business and promotions in jobs.

• In Dev Deepawali, narrate the story of Lord Satyanarayana. It is believed that hearing this story on this day alleviates all problems and brings prosperity to life.

• After bathing in the Ganges on Dev Deepawali, it is advisable to light lamps. It is believed that lighting lamps on this day produces the fruit equivalent to performing ten yajnas.