Diwali 2023: Lakshmi Puja Date, Urban Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Meaning

Lakshmi Puja, an integral part of the Diwali festival, is an important and revered ritual dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Lakshmi Puja, usually celebrated on the third day of Diwali, plays a vital role in this five-day festival of lights. It symbolises the deeply held belief that invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi during this auspicious time will bring wealth, success and prosperity in the lives of those who worship her.

Lakshmi Puja 2023: Date

This year, Lakshmi Puja falls on November 12. It is observed on the evening of “amavasya tithi”, which refers to the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Lakshmi Puja 2023: Shubh Muhurat

In most cities, the main Lakshmi Puja muhurat is from 5:05 pm to 7:03 pm. on Diwali day. Additionally, there are auspicious time periods known as Pradosh Kal (4:54 pm to 7:29 pm) and Vrishabh Kal (5:05 pm to 7:03 pm) that align with the puja. The muhurat of Nishita Kal Lakshmi Puja falls on November 13 from 10:55 pm to 11:47 pm, according to Drik Panchang.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

• Pune: 6:09 pm to 8:09 pm

• New Delhi: 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm

• Chennai: 5:52 pm to 7:54 pm

• Jaipur: 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

• Hyderabad: 5:52 pm to 7:53 pm

• Gurugram: 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm

• Chandigarh: 5:37 pm to 7:32 pm

• Kolkata: 5:05 pm to 7:03 pm

• Mumbai: 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm

• Bengaluru: 6:03 pm to 8:05 pm

• Ahmedabad: 6:07 pm to 8:06 pm

• Noida: 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

1. The Lakshmi Puja ceremony involves meticulous preparation, including purification of the Puja space and collecting essential offerings.

2. Worship begins by invoking Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and then inviting Goddess Lakshmi to enter the house.

3. Various offerings such as water, flowers, incense, fruits and sweets are presented to the deity, signifying purity, devotion and abundance.

4. The lighting of the diyas symbolises the dissipation of darkness and the arrival of prosperity.

5. Chanting mantras and chanting Aartis is an integral part of the Puja, accompanied by personal prayers expressing gratitude and wishes.

6. This ritual concludes with the distribution of Prasad, followed by joyful feasting and celebrations, fostering a sense of unity, gratitude and hope for a prosperous and harmonious life.

Lakshmi Puja: Significance

• As the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune, Goddess Lakshmi holds a central place in the hearts of millions of devotees. This Puja is a way to seek good health, wealth and success in life.

• Lakshmi is not only the goddess of wealth but also a symbol of spiritual well-being. People believe that worshiping her brings strength and tranquillity and helps them achieve their goals in life.

• This celebration involves various rituals and is a time of gratitude and family reunions.