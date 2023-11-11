Live
Diwali 2023 Skin Care Tips: Get Radiant Skin for the Festive Season
Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12
Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Preparations often involve a series of activities such as cleaning, consuming greasy and sweet foods, wearing makeup for long periods of time, and dealing with increased contamination. All of these factors can contribute to dull skin during the festival. Therefore, in the midst of Christmas cheer, taking care of your skin becomes crucial. This is the ideal time to establish a skincare routine that will give you a radiant glow. Follow these simple steps for a flawless look:
Hydrate
Start by prioritising hydration. Increase your water intake to keep your skin well hydrated. Promotes a natural and luminous complexion. Drinking enough water helps flush out toxins from the body, which improves skin tone and radiance.
Clean
Start your skincare ritual with a cleanser that not only effectively cleanses your skin but also provides gentle exfoliation. This step ensures the removal of dead skin cells, promoting a smoother and softer complexion.
Exfoliation
Incorporate exfoliation into your routine at least twice a week. This crucial step helps remove dead skin cells. Help maintain the health and beauty of your skin, just in time for Diwali.
Facial packs
Treat your skin to the goodness of natural face masks containing ingredients like besan, rose water, turmeric, aloe vera gel, honey and milk. Choose ingredients that suit your skin type. These masks act as a shield, protecting the skin from harmful elements and providing a healthy canvas for makeup application.
Sheet masks
Opt for sheet masks to give your skin an instant boost of hydration and radiance, especially when you need a quick pick-me-up before guests arrive. Sheet masks are a convenient way to improve hydration levels, leaving skin looking revitalised and glowing.
Sleep well
Staying awake for long hours is very common during the Christmas season. Poor sleep quality can have a big impact on skin health. Sleep for 7 to 8 hours to allow your skin to relax. While you sleep, your skin regenerates collagen and also de-stresses.