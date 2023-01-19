Do colors have impact in our lives?

Color psychology is very commonly used these days while designing emotionally healthy homes as well as offices. These can positively impact our productivity and happiness. The colours we surround ourselves with is not limited to aesthetics but also affects our emotions and behaviour.



Colors speak all languages -Joseph Addison

The world is a combination of color's lad out in a way, which pleases our eyes. The colors play a significant role in design as well. Using the right colors in the right places, which can elevate our designs and increase their impact manifold.

Be it a company's logo or graffiti-ed wall, it makes an impact only when the colors are used effectively. The use of colors also evoke emotions in humans, while warm-toned colors can bring optimism, happiness and energy, cool-toned colors can be calm and soothing.

Colors are always responsible for inducing emotions in all of us. Thus, it can be easily used to our advantage in our daily lives. From our clothes to our surroundings, the right color palette can actually elevate your quality of life.

Color psychology is very commonly used these days while designing emotionally healthy homes as well as offices. These can positively impact our productivity and happiness. The colours we surround ourselves with is not limited to aesthetics but also affects our emotions and behaviour.

It is encouraged to use warm and earthly tones in the living room to make it welcoming. In the bedroom, however, cool tones like blue, green and lavender help in creating a relaxed environment. While green is the preferred colour in home offices as it increases concentration.

Psychologists believe that our choice of colors in clothes can be integral in creating a positive impression. Green and blue are the perfect choices for creating the perfect first impression as they symbolise activeness and trustworthiness respectively. While brown and black are for those days, when you want a professional and authoritative outlook.

Colors in Design

Colours played a vital role in how a design is perceived. While some colours can be used to generate excitement or enthusiasm others may help in building trust or loyalty. The choice of colour also varies considering the age group, gender and topography of the target audience.

Red color

Whole most individuals associate red as the color of power or anger, red color can also be used to evoke excitement and happiness in the viewers. Two iconic logos that come to mind are the logo of YouTube and Netflix. Both of these have bright red colors in their logo.

Blue Color

The blue color is attribute to trust, stability, peace and calmness. For this reason, blue is favourite color for designs in the health and technology industries. To show details like product reliability quality and safety blue buttons are often used.

Green color

The color green is deeply connected to nature, it is used to represent growth, health, generosity and positivity. While most colors can be moulded as per one's needs, green remain very specific to representing nature. Green evokes a balance in our brain which helps inconclusiveness.

Yellow color

Yellow is linked with happiness, optimism and positivity. The bright shades of yellow can be very appealing to the human eye. Using this color for depicting luxury and carefree life is a common hack used by designers. The color can be used to invoke a sense of excitement in the viewers.

Brands like Lays, McDonalds, Subway, Snapchat etc all use yellow in their branding. This makes the brand look exciting especially to a younger audience who is instantly attracted by the idea of happiness that these brands intend to sell.

While colors such pure black, neon and rainbow are discourag3ed in design, red and blue are the most widely used colors. Colors play an essential role in branding as well as promotion, so it becomes paramount to make use of the plethora of colors around us and come up with ways to create attractive designs.

Studying the art of using colors effectively can be very interesting and insightful. Incorporating these details in our life and work will definitely help in improving our overall outlook and increase productivity. So, next time you decide to buy or paint something. Think a little more about the colors and the result might surprise you.