Does doing good positively affect you?

Sometimes, a mere smile of yours can someone bad day, a better day. And your smile might also remind of someone to others, whom they have lost In the world. Thus keep smiling, to bring cheer to you as well as others.

When you show anger on your face, your body does not produce good vibes and there are chances that blood pressure might also get raised. Do not show anger on anyone without reason, it will harm you and also all others who surround you.

You might do good unknowingly with your kindness, you may not be aware, what good you have done with your small gestures, until the other speaks about and how it as affected his/her life positively.

10 simple things you can do for others

1. Joy of giving

When you give to others, you not only make them happy, you also feel good yourself, there is a natural high, which comes from knowing that you have helped someone else. Whether it is giving your time, money or talents, giving always feels good.

2. The joy of making difference

When you do good deeds, you can see the difference that you are making in this world, you may not e able to change the whole world, but you can certainly make a difference in your community. Seeing the positive impact that you are having on those around you is a great feeling.

3. The Joy of seeing other happy

One of the best things about doing good deeds is seeing the happiness that it would being to other, when you a put smile on someone else face, it also puts a smile on yours. Seeing other happy because of something that you have done is one of the best feeling in the world.

4. The joy of knowing that you are helping other

when you help others, you know that you are making their lives better, this knowledge can bring a great sense of satisfaction and peace of mind. Knowing that you are helping someone else is one of the best reasons to do good deeds.

5. The joy of setting an example for other

when you do good deeds, you set an example for those around you. By being kind and helpful, you show other that is possible to make a difference in the world, you may never know how many people you inspire with your actions

6. The joy of making new friends

Doing good deeds often leads to meeting new people who share your values. These new friends can enrich your life in many ways and offer support when times are tough, it is great to know that there are people out there who care about making didrerence in the world just like you do.

7. The joy of feeling connected to something larger than yourself

When you do good deeds, you feel connected to something bigger than yourself, whether it is your community, your country or even humanity as a whole. This connection would offer you life a greater sense of purpose and meaning. Knowing that you are part of something bigger than yourself can e very powerful feeling indeed.