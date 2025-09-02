Dr. Jyotsna Suri: Resilience and Hope for Kashmir’s Tourism Revival

Kashmir has long been celebrated as one of the world’s most enchanting destinations, drawing travelers with its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. In recent years, tourism in Kashmir has experienced a remarkable boom, with visitors from across India and the globe coming to experience its natural beauty and unique offerings.

However, the region has faced challenges that have temporarily set back this upward trajectory. Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, discusses her unwavering optimism for the future of tourism in Kashmir.

She emphasises, “I do believe that it’s going to come back. It’s going to take a little while, but I am so confident that tourism will return to Kashmir because the destination is so inviting and so beautiful.” Dr. Suri highlights the resilience and enduring appeal of Kashmir, noting that its natural beauty and unique experiences will continue to draw travelers from around the world.

Tourism has always been one of the most important pillars of Jammu & Kashmir’s GDP. It is not just an industry—it is a lifeline that touches every corner of the state.

As Dr. Jyotsna Suri puts it, “Tourism is one of the most important pillars of the GDP of the state, and it has a very deep-ranging impact on people—be it employment, be it handicraft, or its tempting cuisine.”

She encourages everyone involved in the tourism sector to remain hopeful and committed, saying, “Please do not lose heart. Tourism is one of the most important pillars of the state’s economy, impacting employment, handicrafts, cuisine, and so much more. I believe that the revival will happen sooner than later if we keep our morale high and continue working towards promoting the wonders of this state.”

Dr. Suri also points to new opportunities for growth, such as promoting golf tourism, which can attract high-end visitors and further boost the local economy. With patience, innovation, and collective effort, she believes Kashmir’s tourism industry will not only recover but also reach new heights, benefiting both the community and visitors alike.

While Kashmir is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, serene lakes, and its reputation as a premier wedding destination, the region’s world-class golf courses present a unique and largely untapped opportunity to attract high-end travellers.

Golf is a sport enjoyed by enthusiasts around the globe, and Kashmir’s lush greens, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Himalayas, offer an experience that rivals some of the best golfing destinations internationally.

“Focusing on golf tourism can significantly enhance the valley’s appeal to affluent visitors who seek not just natural beauty but also exclusive recreational activities. High-end tourists are often looking for destinations that offer both relaxation and refined experiences.” Believes Dr. Jyotsna Suri.

Golf fits perfectly into this niche, providing a leisurely yet sophisticated activity that can be enjoyed individually or as part of larger group events and tournaments. Moreover, these visitors tend to spend more on accommodation, dining, shopping, and local experiences, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the local economy.

By investing in the promotion and development of its golf courses, Kashmir can position itself as a luxury destination for discerning travelers.

Across India, people stand united in their support for Kashmir, ready to encourage its revival and celebrate its unique offerings. With collective optimism, determination, and the unwavering warmth of the Indian people, Kashmir is poised to bounce back stronger than ever—welcoming visitors with open arms and reminding the world of its enduring charm and promise.