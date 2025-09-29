Durga Ashtami 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance

Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami, is one of the most sacred and celebrated days of Navratri. In 2025, the festival falls on Tuesday, September 30, with the Ashtami Tithi beginning on September 29 at 4:31 PM and ending on September 30 at 6:06 PM. Dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, this day is marked by elaborate rituals, fasting, and prayers across India, especially in states like West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Considered the day when Goddess Durga vanquished Mahishasura, it symbolises the victory of good over evil and the divine power that protects devotees.

Durga Ashtami 2025: Date and Tithi

This year, Durga Ashtami—also known as Maha Ashtami—falls on Tuesday, September 30. The Ashtami Tithi begins at 4:31 PM on September 29 and concludes at 6:06 PM on September 30. This period is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Durga.

Importance of Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami is regarded as one of the most sacred days of Navratri. Devotees dedicate the day to Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, strength and serenity. It is also the day of Sandhi Puja, which commemorates the divine moment when Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the eternal victory of good over evil.

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Devotees observe strict discipline and devotion on Durga Ashtami. The rituals include:

• Snan and Sankalp: Taking a holy bath and pledging to worship the Goddess with dedication.

• Altar Preparation: Decorating Maa Durga’s idol with garments, flowers and lamps, placed on a red or yellow cloth.

• Kalash Sthapana: Installing nine small pots to represent the nine forms of Durga.

• Offerings: Lighting lamps, incense sticks, and offering flowers, fruits, sweets, and Panchamrit.

• Kanya Puja: Worshipping nine young girls as embodiments of divine energy, washing their feet, serving them food, and giving gifts.

• Mantra Japa and Aarti: Reciting Durga Saptashati, mantras, and performing aarti with devotion.

• Bhog and Prasad: Offering bhog to Maa Durga before distributing prasad among family and devotees.

Significance of the Day

Durga Ashtami holds deep spiritual meaning. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Durga on this day brings protection, prosperity, strength, health, and fortune. It is also seen as a reminder that divine energy always prevails over negative forces, offering courage and peace to her followers.