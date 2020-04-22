Earth Day 2020: Celebrities Pledge To Protect The Planet Through Their Social Media Posts

Earth Day 2020: Today, we humans are facing the toughest period due to the Coronavirus. This pandemic has made us sit at home making us go on lockdown with its contagious symptoms. Be it due to this pandemic, the planet is free of pollution and the harmful carbon emissions. This is making us witness the beautiful nature and also inhale pure oxygen.

Our mother nature is full of picturesque locations and awesome places… Be it animals, humans or other creatures, everyone is the part of our dear Earth and we all need to go together in order to protect the sustainability of this planet.

Being 'World Earth Day', it becomes our duty to protect our mother nature with all the necessary steps. So, after the lockdown period breaks down, it is our responsibility to be careful and protect our nature with all the necessary steps.

We Hans India have collated the celebrity social media posts regarding this special day and some of them pledged to protect mother nature… Have a look!

ways to a better world 🌍♻️:

- replace plastic bottles with glass

- cloth bags for grocery visits

- ITS COOL TO REPEAT!! sustainable fashion for the win.

- use a bamboo tooth brush

- adopt versus shop! 🐶♥️

- paper straws!

- conserve energy💡#EarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/gmzmCB10YK — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 22, 2020

Hope these posts create an awareness in the people and make them understand the importance of mother nature…



Happy Earth Day!!!