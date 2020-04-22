Earth Day 2020: Celebrities Pledge To Protect The Planet Through Their Social Media Posts
Earth Day 2020: Today, we humans are facing the toughest period due to the Coronavirus. This pandemic has made us sit at home making us go on lockdown with its contagious symptoms. Be it due to this pandemic, the planet is free of pollution and the harmful carbon emissions. This is making us witness the beautiful nature and also inhale pure oxygen.
Our mother nature is full of picturesque locations and awesome places… Be it animals, humans or other creatures, everyone is the part of our dear Earth and we all need to go together in order to protect the sustainability of this planet.
Being 'World Earth Day', it becomes our duty to protect our mother nature with all the necessary steps. So, after the lockdown period breaks down, it is our responsibility to be careful and protect our nature with all the necessary steps.
We Hans India have collated the celebrity social media posts regarding this special day and some of them pledged to protect mother nature… Have a look!
Tamannah Bhatia
IlleanaD'Cruz
RakulPreet Singh
Get lost in the beauty of nature to find yourself ! ❤️. We haven't really been responsible enough to nurture the planet that feeds us all. It's time we realise the same and strive to be better citizens of earth. They say nature has its ways to teach a lesson , maybe this is a warning to preserve our habitat. If we truly surrendered in Earths intelligence we could rise up rooted like trees ! ❤️❤️ Happy Earth Day 🌍
Shilpa Shetty
I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It's no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing 🌍 So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let's pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe
Red Chillies Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar
Happy Earth Day 🌏 Our Earth is our home, It's one of a kind. It shelters many together, Animals & people with the same love and like. It gives us water , food and a land to walk, It gives us air to breathe and the sun for heat. But what am I doing to protect her? You can save water and plant a tree, Say no to single use plastic and make her free. Recycle your things, Don't make more trash, We have really abused her ,let's not be rash. I love you Earth is all I can say, Everyday should be Earth Day :) #HappyEarthDay #EarthDay #ClimateWarrior
Sonam Kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha
Malaika Arora
Mouni Roy
Madhuri Dixit
This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively. Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of!
Mrunal Thakur
Eesha Gupta
"We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children"- unknown Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. I thank earth for giving us air to breathe, water to drink, mountains to climb, grass to walk on,food to eat, all things we really need ♥️🌏♻️ @we.theplanet @saherbhamla @bhamlafoundation
Amy Jackson
From the archive : Celebrating #EarthDay by paying tribute to my favourite place on the planet - Africa. Like so many of us, Mother Nature is one of my biggest inspirations in life and it's so important, now more than ever, that we protect her and the wildlife she cares for.
Shraddha Kapoor
Raashi Khanna
Athiya Shetty
ways to a better world 🌍♻️:— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 22, 2020
- replace plastic bottles with glass
- cloth bags for grocery visits
- ITS COOL TO REPEAT!! sustainable fashion for the win.
- use a bamboo tooth brush
- adopt versus shop! 🐶♥️
- paper straws!
- conserve energy💡#EarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/gmzmCB10YK
Pragya Jaiswal
Happiest when I'm surrounded by Nature!! 🌳❤️ #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/t0iq1ZeQfE— Pragya Jaiswal (@ItsMePragya) April 22, 2020
Hope these posts create an awareness in the people and make them understand the importance of mother nature…
Happy Earth Day!!!