Earth Day 2020: Celebrities Pledge To Protect The Planet Through Their Social Media Posts

Highlights

Earth Day 2020: Today, we humans are facing the toughest period due to the Coronavirus. This pandemic has made us sit at home making us go on lockdown with its contagious symptoms.

Earth Day 2020: Today, we humans are facing the toughest period due to the Coronavirus. This pandemic has made us sit at home making us go on lockdown with its contagious symptoms. Be it due to this pandemic, the planet is free of pollution and the harmful carbon emissions. This is making us witness the beautiful nature and also inhale pure oxygen.

Our mother nature is full of picturesque locations and awesome places… Be it animals, humans or other creatures, everyone is the part of our dear Earth and we all need to go together in order to protect the sustainability of this planet.

Being 'World Earth Day', it becomes our duty to protect our mother nature with all the necessary steps. So, after the lockdown period breaks down, it is our responsibility to be careful and protect our nature with all the necessary steps.

We Hans India have collated the celebrity social media posts regarding this special day and some of them pledged to protect mother nature… Have a look!

Tamannah Bhatia

IlleanaD'Cruz

View this post on Instagram

Grateful, always. 🖤 #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

RakulPreet Singh

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram

I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth. It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It's no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing 🌍 So, on the 50th Earth Day today; let's pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay #MotherNature #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Red Chillies Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar

Sonam Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram

#earthday🌎 #happyearthday🍀

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Mouni Roy

Madhuri Dixit

Mrunal Thakur

Eesha Gupta

Amy Jackson

Shraddha Kapoor

Raashi Khanna

Athiya Shetty

Pragya Jaiswal

Hope these posts create an awareness in the people and make them understand the importance of mother nature…

Happy Earth Day!!!

