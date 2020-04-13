Easy to cook recipes

While you're working remotely, make sure you stick to your regular eating schedule and keep yourself nourished-not just your stomach, but also your mind and heart.

Eating a varied and healthy diet that includes ingredients such as California walnuts that are rich in essential plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fiber may go a long way in helping you stay healthy.

Walnuts add a beneficial mix of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to any dish that may reduce risk of heart diseases, lower the prevalence and frequency of depression and boost cognitive health.

So, here are some simple yet delicious and healthy recipes you can make in 15 minutes with walnuts and a few staples you have on hand curated by Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.





Walnut and Fruit Energy Bites



Ingredients:

♦ California walnuts, lightly toasted 1 cup

♦ Pitted dates 3/4 cup

♦ Dried cranberries 1/4 cup

♦ Unsweetened flaked coconut 1/4 cup (plus additional for coating if desired)

♦ Ground flax seeds 2 tbsps

♦ Honey 1/4 cup

♦ Vanilla extract 1 tsp

♦ Brown or traditional crispy rice cereal 1/2 cup

Preparation:

♦ Place walnuts, dates, cranberries, coconut and flax seeds in a food processor. Process until coarsely chopped.

♦ Add honey and vanilla and pulse until ingredients are fairly finely chopped.

♦ Transfer to a medium bowl and add cereal. Mix with your hands until its fully incorporated.

♦ Roll into 14 equal balls, pressing firmly when shaping. Roll all or half in additional coconut, if desired.









Curried Walnut Hummus



Ingredients:

♦ Chickpeas, drained and rinsed 425g

♦ Salt 1/2 tsp

♦ Garlic clove, peeled 1

♦ Olive oil 2 tbsps + 2 tsps

♦ Lemon 1/2

♦ Curry powder 1 tbsp

♦ Walnuts, divided in half 1 cup

♦ Optional: Whole wheat/seed crackers, Variety of vegetables for serving (celery, snap peas, tomatoes, rainbow carrots)

Preparation:

♦ Add chickpeas, salt, garlic, 2 tablespoon olive oil, lemon juice, curry powder and ½ cup walnuts to a food processor and blend until smooth.

♦ Roughly chop the remaining ½ cup of walnuts. To serve, drizzle hummus with 2 teaspoon olive oil and top with chopped walnuts.

♦ Spread on whole-wheat crackers, or dip with raw vegetables. The hummus will keep for up to one week in an airtight container in the fridge.









Rice and California Walnuts Shake



Ingredients

♦ Walnuts 60 g

♦ Brown rice (already cooked) 80

♦ Water 800 ml

♦ Pinch of cinnamon or vanilla

Preparations

♦ Blend together all the ingredients and filter them in a fine strainer. It can be kept between 5 days and a week, in a refrigerated glass bottle