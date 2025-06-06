Eid al-Adha 2025: Bakrid Celebrations in India and Saudi Arabia – Dates, Rituals, Significance & Spiritual Traditions

Eid al-Adha, also called Bakrid, is one of the most sacred festivals in Islam, celebrated with profound faith, community spirit, and generosity. Marking the ultimate act of devotion by Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son in obedience to Allah’s command, the festival embodies trust, sacrifice, and divine mercy.

When Is Eid al-Adha in 2025?

The date of Bakrid varies each year, as it follows the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic year. In 2025, the moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah was sighted on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Saudi Arabia will observe Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6, 2025.

In India, where the lunar sighting generally occurs a day later, Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

The Historical Legacy

The origins of Eid al-Adha stem from the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who dreamt that God commanded him to sacrifice his son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of faith. As Ibrahim prepared to carry out the act, God intervened and provided a ram to sacrifice instead. This profound event is detailed in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99–113) and stands as a powerful message about obedience, divine mercy, and unwavering belief.

Why Eid al-Adha Matters

The festival is more than just a remembrance of an ancient event—it is a time to reflect on personal sacrifice, obedience to God's will, and the importance of giving. The ritual of Qurbani, or animal sacrifice, symbolizes letting go of one’s attachments and sharing resources with others. Traditionally, the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the needy—underscoring the values of compassion and charity.

Key Rituals and Celebrations

• Eid Prayer (Salat al-Eid): The day begins with a special congregational prayer held in open grounds or mosques, followed by a sermon (khutbah).

• Qurbani (Animal Sacrifice): Practiced in remembrance of Ibrahim’s devotion, this act involves sacrificing a goat, sheep, cow, or camel.

• Charity and Sharing: One-third of the meat is distributed to the poor. Additionally, Muslims offer monetary donations (sadaqah), ensuring everyone, especially the underprivileged, can partake in the festivities.

• Community and Festivity: Families gather, exchange gifts, prepare traditional meals, and dress in festive attire. The celebration is a time of togetherness, gratitude, and spiritual renewal.

As Muslims worldwide prepare for this sacred occasion, Eid al-Adha continues to inspire believers to reflect on their values, deepen their faith, and act with kindness and generosity toward others.