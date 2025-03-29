Eidi for Everyone: Spykar Has the Perfect Gift for Every Family Member

Eid is more than just a festival—it’s a feeling, a celebration wrapped in love, laughter, and the joy of giving. While cash has always been the go-to, why not make Eidi more personal this year? A thoughtful gift, something stylish and wearable, can bring an extra smile to your loved ones' faces. Spykar has the perfect picks for every family member, making sure no one is left out of the festive cheer. For that Cool Fashionista Eid celebrations call for comfort and style, and nothing blends the two better than Spykar’s comfy jeans. Whether it’s for lounging at home, catching up with friends, or heading out for a casual Eid gathering, these wide-leg jeans bring the perfect mix of ease and trend. Pair them with a cool graphic tee and sneakers for an effortlessly stylish look.





Product Price: Rs. 3,399 /- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/womens-ss25-collection/products/wdynr1be250vintageblue

For the Smart College-Goers Balancing style and practicality is key for students and young professionals, and a classic white printed T-shirt from Spykar does just that. Crisp, versatile, and effortlessly cool, this tee pairs perfectly with jeans for a laid-back campus vibe or can be layered with a jacket for a more put-together look. Whether it’s for an Eid lunch or a regular day out, it’s a wardrobe essential they’ll keep reaching for.





Product Price: Rs. 1,399/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/men-t-shirts/products/mktft1be087offwhite For the Fragrance Loving Sibling If your sibling loves making a statement, Spykar’s Frost Azul Perfume is the perfect Eidi. With its fresh, invigorating scent, this fragrance is designed for those who appreciate a blend of sophistication and energy. Whether they’re heading out for an Eid celebration or a casual day with friends, this perfume adds the perfect finishing touch to their look. A scent that lingers and makes an impression—now that’s an Eidi worth giving!





Product Price: Rs. 934/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/perfume/products/mgpaulas001frost

For Classic & Timeless Style of Dad Dads love effortless style, and Spykar’s Grey Half-Sleeve Shirt is the perfect balance of comfort and sophistication. Whether he’s dressing up for an Eid gathering or keeping it casual on a day out, this versatile and evergreen shirt ensures he looks sharp without compromising on comfort.





Product Price: Rs. 2,699/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/mens-ss25-collection/products/mshsos1be050grey

For Ever Graceful & Elegant Mom Make mom feel extra special this Eid with Spykar’s Pink Clay Shirt—a blend of soft elegance and modern style. Its effortless design makes it perfect for festive gatherings, casual outings, or even daily wear, ensuring she looks and feels amazing wherever she goes







Product Price: Rs. 2,599/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/womens-ss25-collection/products/wshps1be215pinkclay

For the Loving Grandparents Show your love and appreciation for your grandparents with Spykar’s Tan Money Clip Wallet—a sleek and practical accessory designed to keep essentials organized. The compact design, premium leather finish, and easy-access clip make it a thoughtful and stylish gift that combines tradition with modern convenience.





Product Price: Rs. 749/- Product Link: https://spykar.com/collections/money-clip/products/mamclpas010tan