Engineers Day 2023| Trailblazing Women in STEM

On Engineers Day 2023, we celebrate the incredible strides women have made in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) fields, paving the way for a more inclusive future. While the engineering landscape has evolved significantly, it's essential to address whether a gender gap still lingers and if stereotypes deter young girls from pursuing their passions in STEM.

To shed light on these crucial questions and honor the remarkable contributions of women in engineering, Hans India sat down with trailblazing women technology leaders. In this tribute to Women in STEM, we delve into their journeys, experiences, and insights, all aimed at inspiring greater participation of young women in the engineering field.

Upskilling for Success

Nithya Muniyappa, a young engineer hailing from Chennai, embarked on her engineering journey after graduating with a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation from Sri Sairam Engineering College in 2019. She kick-started her career with TCS as a fresher, with a CTC of 3.5 lakhs. However, Nithya had a thirst for more. She aspired to move into full-stack development, despite not having a background in programming. After three years at TCS, Nithya found herself seeking better career opportunities. Her journey to upskilling began, but it wasn't a solo endeavor. She decided to enroll in the Advanced Certificate Program in Full Stack Development offered by Great Learning. It was a transformative decision that would change her life. Nithya put in the hard work and effort to master the skills necessary for her desired role. Even before completing the program, she received a job offer with a remarkable 300% hike!

Nithya's Advice on Engineers Day

As we celebrate Engineers Day, Nithya has some valuable advice to share with her peers and aspiring engineers. She shared, “Women often don't speak up because of which they lose many opportunities at the workplace. We need to be proactive in asking for new opportunities and showcase our skills to be noticed. Often men are considered first for new projects because of the preconceived notion that women will not be interested.” Nithya believes that it's essential for women to be proactive in asking for new challenges and projects, breaking free from preconceived notions that may limit their potential.

Paving the Path Through Perseverance

Hailing from a moderate-income family, Gomethieswari faced the challenge of breaking free from societal norms and expectations. Her parents were supportive of her education but lacked a clear direction for her future. Despite the challenges, Gomethieswari thrived in her studies, consistently ranking among the top 5 in her department. Her train journey became a source of learning and growth, exposing her to diverse experiences and cultures.

Choosing engineering wasn't the only tough decision she made. Gomethieswari had to commute 50 kilometers daily to attend college in a nearby city. Her daily routine involved waking up at 3:00 am to manage household chores, packing lunch, and catching a 5:00 am train. This routine continued for almost six years, including her high school years and four years of engineering.

After completing her engineering with first-class honors in 2006, Gomethieswari faced the hurdle of a recession in the job market. However, her determination led her to become a lecturer at an engineering college, where she shared her knowledge and passion with her students.

In 2008, Gomethieswari decided to venture into the corporate world. She completed a two-month course in MySQL and data warehousing to enhance her resume and joined a startup. This transition into the corporate world marked the beginning of a new chapter filled with challenges, learning experiences, and personal growth. Gomethieswari's journey taught her the values of sharing, caring, and learning, which became invaluable assets in her corporate life. Her experiences equipped her with the skills for time management, collaboration, and the courage to address unethical practices.

Gomethieswari's Vision for the Future

Today, Gomethieswari is a Data Scientist at [24]7.ai, exploring the field of AI and its capabilities. Her dream is to become a techno-functional leader, well-versed in cross-cultural dynamics, capable of managing them effectively. She aspires to interact with engineers from various countries, familiarize herself with their trends and cultures, and continually improve.

As we celebrate Engineers Day in 2023, Gomethieswari G.M's journey stands as a shining example of how India can empower women engineers. Her story underscores the importance of education, perseverance, and the need for a supportive ecosystem that encourages women to pursue their passion in engineering and other STEM fields.

These stories remind us of the untapped potential within women engineers in India. They are trailblazers who have defied societal expectations and limitations, inspiring us all to break barriers and encourage greater participation of young women in the field of engineering. As we celebrate Engineers Day, let their stories serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for aspiring engineers across the nation.