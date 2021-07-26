International Mangrove Day -Save & Restore

In the year, 2015, the international Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem was adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO. On 26th July, each year, the above day is celebrated in order to raise awareness of the importance of mangroves in a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem. It also aims to promote solutions for their conservation, sustainable management and uses.



What are mangroves?

Mangroves, they are rare, but at the same time they are spectacular and prolific ecosystem on the boundary between both land and sea. This extra ordinary ecosystem helps in contributing to the food security, wellbeing, protection of coastal communities worldwide. They support a rich biodiversity as well as offer a valuable nursery habitat for fish as well as crustaceans. The mangroves act as a form of natural coastal defence against tsunamis, storm surges, erosion as well as rising sea level. Their soils are highly effective carbon sink, sequestering large amounts of carbon.

The mangroves are disappearing around 3 to 5 times faster when compared to overall global forest loses, having serious ecological as well as socio-economic impacts. Presently, estimates indicate that mangrove coverage has been divided by 2 in the past 40 years.

What are the steps taken by the UNESCO to Protect Mangroves?

The organization, UNESCO has been engaging deeply in supporting the conservation of mangroves, at the same time advancing the sustainable development of the local communities. The inclusion of mangroves in Biosphere reserves, world heritage sites as well as UNESCO Global Geoparks offers improving knowledge, management as well as conservation of mangrove ecosystem throughout the world.