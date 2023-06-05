World Environment Day: Bollywood celebs making their bit to save Mother Earth

World Environment Day is the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Over the years, many celebrities have been active in campaigns, supporting environmental organisations, and promoting greener lifestyles.



On the occasion of World Environment Day, there are several Bollywood celebs making their bit to save Mother Earth.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, through her association with UNICEF, has worked towards promoting sustainable practices and creating a better world for children to thrive in. She has also supported numerous environmental campaigns, emphasizing the importance of adopting eco-friendly habits and sustainable living. One notable campaign the actor participated in is called 'Greenthon.' This campaign focused on promoting eco-friendly habits and encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an organization that works towards animal welfare and rights. By associating with PETA, he contributes to spreading awareness about the ethical treatment of animals and the importance of their protection. The legendary actor also partnered with Global Cool, an international organization, and the Indian Film Academy to raise awareness about India's vulnerability to climate change. This partnership aimed to educate people about the impact of climate change and the need for collective action to mitigate its effects.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt launched an initiative called Coexist, which aims to create an understanding of the balance between nature and human life. Through this initiative, the 'Raazi' actor emphasizes the need to coexist with nature and highlights the impact of human activities on the environment. She is known for her passion for animal welfare. Alia has been involved in adoption campaigns for animals and has been vocal about the importance of protecting and caring for animals. The 'RRR' actor has been actively involved in campaigns to reduce plastic pollution. She started a social media campaign with the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution to encourage people to cut down on the use of plastic and find alternatives.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose who became Oxfam’s first global ambassador in 2007, have made a significant impact. From launching campaigns and joining protests to advocating for climate change policies, Bose actively fights against global poverty and environmental crises. With his non-profit organisation and collaborations with NGOs, he continues to work tirelessly to raise awareness and create change.

Dia Mirza

Through her social media platforms, Dia Mirza, the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, promotes sustainable fashion and waste separation, inspiring others to make eco-friendly choices. As the ambassador for Wildlife Trust of India and a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Dia spreads awareness about the importance of preserving nature’s diversity. Her partnership with the environment-friendly startup Beco further demonstrates her commitment to the cause.

John Abraham

John Abraham, a passionate pet lover, encourages animal adoption instead of buying pets from breeders. He actively supports initiatives like the PowerLight a Village campaign, which aims to provide solar power energy to villages in India. John’s efforts contribute to creating a sustainable and kind environment for both humans and animals.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, a renowned Bollywood couple, have ventured into the plant-based meat industry with their brand Imagine Meats. Drawing inspiration from their personal journey towards veganism and the popularity of plant-based meat substitutes in the United States, the couple partnered with a US-based organisation to launch their innovative venture.

