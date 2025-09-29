Live
- Cancel Dussehra rally, help flood-affected farmers: BJP to Thackeray camp
- Cyberabad police deport 23 foreigners overstaying in India
- Everyday Kitchen Items That Effortlessly Clean Greasy Exhaust Fans
- Transports, markets in PoK shut as people observe shutter-down strike
- India and Kenya discuss advancing defence ties, enhancing regional security
- Commission war: K'taka BJP accuses Cong govt of 80 pc cuts, seeks CM Siddaramaiah's resignation
- TN Congress chief urges end to political blame game over Karur stampede; praises CM Stalin’s swift action
- England allrounder Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket
- BRS confident of sweeping Telangana local body elections
- Women's ODI WC: India’s quest for maiden ICC title set to begin with opener against Sri Lanka
Everyday Kitchen Items That Effortlessly Clean Greasy Exhaust Fans
Use common household items like dish soap, vinegar, and baking soda to restore your greasy kitchen exhaust fan’s shine.
A kitchen exhaust fan may seem like a minor appliance, but it plays a crucial role in keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. Over time, however, cooking grease and grime tend to accumulate on its surface, reducing the fan’s efficiency and affecting air quality. The good news is that restoring it to its original shine doesn’t require expensive chemicals or harsh cleaners. With just a few everyday household items, you can easily clean your kitchen exhaust fan and maintain a healthier cooking environment.
Essential Kitchen Items for Cleaning Exhaust Fans
Dish Soap
Dish soap is a trusted degreaser and works wonders on greasy surfaces. Its surfactant properties break down oil and dirt, making it ideal for kitchen exhaust fans. Simply mix dish soap with warm water, apply the solution to the fan, and wipe away grease effortlessly.
Vinegar
Vinegar is another natural and safe cleaner. Its acidity helps dissolve stubborn grime while its antibacterial properties neutralize lingering odours. Using a mixture of vinegar and water ensures your exhaust fan blades are both clean and fresh-smelling.
Microfiber Cloths
Microfiber cloths are soft, non-abrasive, and perfect for cleaning delicate surfaces. They lift dirt and grease without scratching, making them an ideal choice for polishing your exhaust fan after cleaning.
Baking Soda
Baking soda serves as a mild abrasive to tackle tough stains and grease. Its alkaline nature helps break down difficult residues, making the fan easier to clean without damaging its surface.
Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Greasy Exhaust Fan
Step 1: Prepare for Cleaning
Always ensure the exhaust fan is switched off and unplugged before you start. Carefully remove the cover and filter for easy cleaning.
Step 2: Soak the Filter
Fill a basin with warm water and dish soap. Soak the filter for 15–20 minutes to loosen built-up grease and grime.
Step 3: Clean the Blades
Dampen a cloth with a vinegar-water mixture and gently wipe each blade. For stubborn grease, sprinkle some baking soda on the damp cloth before scrubbing.
Step 4: Scrub the Filter
Use a soft brush or sponge to scrub the filter until all grease and dirt are removed. Rinse it thoroughly with warm water to remove any soap residue.
Step 5: Dry and Reassemble
Allow the filter to dry completely before reassembling the fan. Once dry, replace the filter and cover, plug the fan in, and switch it on to ensure it’s working efficiently.
Cleaning a kitchen exhaust fan doesn’t have to be a chore. With these simple household items and easy steps, you can maintain a hygienic and grease-free kitchen environment. Regular cleaning not only enhances air quality but also prolongs the life of your exhaust fan.