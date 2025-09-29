Everyday Kitchen Items That Effortlessly Clean Greasy Exhaust Fans

A kitchen exhaust fan may seem like a minor appliance, but it plays a crucial role in keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. Over time, however, cooking grease and grime tend to accumulate on its surface, reducing the fan’s efficiency and affecting air quality. The good news is that restoring it to its original shine doesn’t require expensive chemicals or harsh cleaners. With just a few everyday household items, you can easily clean your kitchen exhaust fan and maintain a healthier cooking environment.

Essential Kitchen Items for Cleaning Exhaust Fans

Dish Soap

Dish soap is a trusted degreaser and works wonders on greasy surfaces. Its surfactant properties break down oil and dirt, making it ideal for kitchen exhaust fans. Simply mix dish soap with warm water, apply the solution to the fan, and wipe away grease effortlessly.

Vinegar

Vinegar is another natural and safe cleaner. Its acidity helps dissolve stubborn grime while its antibacterial properties neutralize lingering odours. Using a mixture of vinegar and water ensures your exhaust fan blades are both clean and fresh-smelling.

Microfiber Cloths

Microfiber cloths are soft, non-abrasive, and perfect for cleaning delicate surfaces. They lift dirt and grease without scratching, making them an ideal choice for polishing your exhaust fan after cleaning.

Baking Soda

Baking soda serves as a mild abrasive to tackle tough stains and grease. Its alkaline nature helps break down difficult residues, making the fan easier to clean without damaging its surface.

Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning a Greasy Exhaust Fan

Step 1: Prepare for Cleaning

Always ensure the exhaust fan is switched off and unplugged before you start. Carefully remove the cover and filter for easy cleaning.

Step 2: Soak the Filter

Fill a basin with warm water and dish soap. Soak the filter for 15–20 minutes to loosen built-up grease and grime.

Step 3: Clean the Blades

Dampen a cloth with a vinegar-water mixture and gently wipe each blade. For stubborn grease, sprinkle some baking soda on the damp cloth before scrubbing.

Step 4: Scrub the Filter

Use a soft brush or sponge to scrub the filter until all grease and dirt are removed. Rinse it thoroughly with warm water to remove any soap residue.

Step 5: Dry and Reassemble

Allow the filter to dry completely before reassembling the fan. Once dry, replace the filter and cover, plug the fan in, and switch it on to ensure it’s working efficiently.

Cleaning a kitchen exhaust fan doesn’t have to be a chore. With these simple household items and easy steps, you can maintain a hygienic and grease-free kitchen environment. Regular cleaning not only enhances air quality but also prolongs the life of your exhaust fan.