Accentuate for a picture perfect bridal look

For heavier looking arms you can go for a dress with sleeves. If you are wearing a gown for your engagement or wedding investing in a ball gown is a good choice as this will give you the look of a princess. Go for an off-shoulder gown if you have a slim and lean body type, or go for a straight fit western wedding dress which can accentuate your curves.



You can also wear a sweetheart neckline as this shows off your collarbones beautifully. Plunging V necklines look great on a curvy girl but boat necks and classic U shaped necklines look simply the best. Low backs look sexy in pictures, go for an A-line gown with low back and plunging neckline, even if you are heavier built you can safely go for a long ball gown with a low back. Fish cut style gown with plunging neckline also enhances your curves for good. Go for a lot of laceworks as this looks very vintage and feminine in pictures and creates a very feminine and delicate appearance.

Don't go overboard with jewellery

Avoid wearing too much bling as it outshines in your wedding pictures and makes you look overly decked up, also in the picture it can attract attention to places you want to camouflage. Jewellry in excess can also mar the look of your dress. Just because you only get to marry once doesn't mean you necessarily have to go overboard with jewelry and heavily embroidered outfits with all the fancy work. Embroideries never work to enhance your look on the camera and least likely to make you look slimmer. Go breezy and feminine

Cover the problem areas

You must also ensure that all problematic areas of your body appear slim and to do so you must cover them cleverly. In the case of traditional Indian attire, you can go for high waist lehenga that covers your tummy and waist if it's on the heavier side. With western gown for your engagement, wedding, or reception, easier to cover the waist area more.

Stay comfortable and composed

Don't look stressful hence wear something you feel comfortable in. Many of us tend to blink when a picture is about to be clicked, so another trick is to keep your eyes closed just before the picture is about to be clicked and open your eyes slowly before your picture is taken.