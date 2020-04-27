Adah Sharma's Trendy Outfit Rules Out Monday Blues…

When it comes to funky hair colours, Adah stays on top…

When we speak about modish attires, Adah tops the fashion charts…And When we utter about unique glam tales, Adah kills it with her beauty…

Yes… This Tollywood lass always treats her fans with her awesome dramatic attires and makes them go jaw dropped.

Amidst the Corona lock down period, this girl is staying active on social media and is sharing amazing pics of her.

Today being Monday, in order to rule out the Monday blues of her fans, this girl has shared an amazing pic of her… Have a look!

Adah is seen wearing a long floor length fancy blue gown… The off-shoulder slit gown made her look hot! She termed her outfit as fancy blue mop!!!



Isn't it funny???

Keep entertaining us Adah… We love your fashion tales to the core!!!