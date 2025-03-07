Live
Anurag Kashyap leaves Bollywood, moves to Bengaluru to explore South cinema
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, Black Friday, and Manmarziyaan, has officially announced his exit from Bollywood and Mumbai. The director has relocated to Bengaluru and is now focusing on South Indian cinema, where he believes filmmakers enjoy greater creative freedom.
In a recent interview, Kashyap opened up about his frustration with the Hindi film industry, stating that the environment has become toxic and is driven purely by box office numbers. He explained that Bollywood’s emphasis on collecting Rs. 500 crores or Rs. 800 crores has overshadowed the joy of filmmaking. According to him, producers often question a film’s commercial viability before the shoot even begins, stifling artistic expression.
Kashyap also praised South Indian cinema, saying that he envies its filmmakers for the freedom they have to experiment with storytelling. He emphasized that the industry supports content-driven films rather than chasing unrealistic financial targets.
The director had previously hinted at his dissatisfaction with Bollywood, calling it a suffocating and restrictive space for creative minds. His decision to step away marks a significant shift in his career as he now explores opportunities in the South.
Despite moving away from Hindi films, Kashyap remains active as an actor. In 2023, he delivered impressive performances in the Tamil film Maharaja and the Malayalam film Rifle Club. He will next be seen in Adivi Sesh’s Telugu film Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo.
With this move, Anurag Kashyap joins a growing list of Bollywood talents seeking creative freedom in South Indian cinema, reinforcing the industry's reputation as a hub for bold and experimental storytelling.