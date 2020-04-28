Birthday Special: Awesome Saree Tales Of Tollywood Glamazon Samantha

Naga Chaitanya's heartthrob Samantha is always praised for her ultimate style statements. Be it a party, gala red carpet event or any promotional outing, she slays with her sartorial attires. Not only in terms of fashion, but this 'Rama Lakshmi' also gives a stringent competition to her fellow divas with her classy makeup and unique hairstyles making all the shutterbugs go tizzy. Sometimes we simply get awestruck looking at her because she always clocks time with her dramatic looks.

Today is Samantha's birthday, this lass is turning a year older in her life Majili… So, we Hans India have come up with the ultimate fashion tale of this cute lass. Looking at her six-yard wonder stories, one definitely gets awestruck…

So, sneak peek into the write-up and know how to steal the hearts just like 'Sam' in our Indian best outfit...





Sam who is always known for her unique sense of styling, made us eye on her with her handcrafted golden saree. She is looking simply superb in this bun hairdo and proved that she is no less than any other diva in adding antic choker pieces to her traditional attire. Those red lips and radiant cheeks made us fall for her!!!









Our dear Akkineni's bahu Sam managed to look beautiful carrying an organza saree… This hand-painted dull rose pure Italian organza saree has customised name 'Jaanu' on and it is also enhanced with hand embroidered gota work. The off-shoulder tied-up blouse and baby pink lips and eyeshadow made us stare at her continuously.









The modish and designer complete black saree made Chay's heartthrob turn oh-so-glamorous!!! No… She prettified her appeal adding-neck hand embroidered blouse. Those statement earrings, light-hued lips and golden eye makeup made her look chic!!!









There is no doubt in saying that 'Sarees' always turn out to be the buddies of girls… Samantha too made this saying true looking extremely natty in this six-yard wonder piece. The grey coloured box print saree teamed with green blouse gave a modish look to Sam. The designer blouse is enhanced with hand-painted floral design. This gave her attire a new look and added a new trend to all the fashion freaks!!!





This simple funda of turning normal saree into a stylish one is followed by our dear Sam…The reddish-pink floral print saree teamed up with sleeveless blouse made her top the fashion charts…









This is another simple yet awesome look of Samantha… This U-Turn lady made us go awe with her light coloured plain saree and added a sleeveless plain blouse to it… She carried this attire with much ease and made us go jaw dropped with her on-point classy makeup.

Samantha just killed it with her awesome 'Saree' tales and made us fall for her charming beauty!!! Being her birthday, it's definitely a celebration for all her fans!!!

Happy Birthday Samantha… We love you a lot!!!