‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy

‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
Suchitra Academy’s "Biscope 2025" dazzled with over 250 artistic exhibits and enthralling performances, celebrating student creativity.

The event featured sculptures, pottery, ceramics, tie-dye creations, crafts, embroidery, and paintings, showcasing young talents. Music and dance performances added vibrancy to the showcase. Renowned artist Ms. Deepa Nath, the Chief Guest, lauded the students' artistic expression, encouraging them to pursue their passion.

Principal Ms. Deepa Kapoor, along with enthusiastic parents, witnessed the remarkable display of talent. "Biscope 2025" stood as a testament to the academy’s commitment to nurturing creativity, leaving audiences inspired by the artistic excellence of its students.

