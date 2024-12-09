Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’

This campaign honours the #BlackberrysMen who choose authenticity over approval and confidence over conformity. In a world where external validation often dictates one’s value, the Blackberrys Man stands grounded, embodying a self-assurance that needs no validation.

Blackberrys, India’s leading contemporary menswear brand, is all set to infuse new energy into its DNA with the launch of its exciting and refreshing new campaign titled ‘Being Real Suits You’!

Having dressed up Indian men in immaculately crafted suits, wedding and festive wear as well as casual wear for over three decades, India’s ‘Fit Expert’ Blackberrys is now all set to take the market by storm with this new campaign that kicks off with the wedding collection. Representing a modern, confident, aspirational Indian man who is a doer and enabler of change and who aspires other men to embrace their true self with panache, this collection offers a novel perspective on the way Indian men dress up for weddings. With formal and casual wear that gives you a sharp fitted silhouette crafted using a vibrant and fresh color palette in premium fabric, each garment of the wedding collection is uniquely designed enable Indian men make a statement in a crowd.

The ‘Being Real Suits You’ wedding collection includes an exciting range of menswear for everyone who is part of the celebration-- from meticulously crafted two-piece and three-piece suits for your ‘First Toast’ and the exchange of ‘Vows and Wows’, to occasion ready blazers for your ‘Ring It On’ ceremony or a waist coat paired with a well-fitted trousers for a night out with ‘Bros and Brews.

"As a brand, we prioritize our consumers in every decision we make. Our commitment is to continuously evolve to meet their needs and exceed their expectations. Through #BeingRealSuitsYou, we celebrate true self-expression—embracing individuality, breaking conventions, and inspiring others to stay authentic." stated Mr. Nitin Mohan, Co-Founder and Director of Blackberrys.

The brand campaign film, created in collaboration with creative agency Leo Burnett, features a Blackberrys man at a wedding ceremony, dressed in a sharp, dapper Blackberrys suit that allows him to move effortlessly and elegantly while being his most real, authentic self.

“The new campaign by Blackberrys is driven by a powerful insight - The best style statement is being yourself. The wedding collection by Blackberrys enables you to not just look good but also feel good - allowing you to move with confidence. Truly demonstrating a suit that suits the real you, beautifully encapsulated by the campaign line - Being real suits you“, said Leo Burnett.

The collection is available for purchase on www.blackberrys.com and at Blackberrys retail stores across the country.