Brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur presents “Festive Regalia” Autumn Winter 2023 Collection, Exclusively In Hyderabad

Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur brand, the hallmark of elegance, unveils the highly anticipated "Festive Regalia" Autumn Winter 2023 Collection in a three-day showcase at the

Hyderabad brand store, scheduled for 13th - 15th October 2023.

This event symbolizes refinement and grace, honoring both old-world luxury and modern flair.

This regal collection presents India’s rich heritage masterfully blended with modern aesthetics. "Festive Regalia" stands as a testament to perpetual luxury, intricately designed to portray modern elegance through tradition and grace. An exquisite selection of handcrafted textiles, classic silhouttes, novelty fabrics, unique textures, delicate embroidery, and a balanced color palette await, with garments, accessories, and slick footwear handcrafted in Italy, as a good balance between the old world look and modernity.

Central to the collection is Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s iconic bandhgala jacket, a reflection of the brand's legacy. The collection reinterprets the bandhgala, honoring its historical roots while aligning with modern fashion. Every detail, from the stitching to the chosen buttons, tells the tale of our grand Heritage. It's an eloquent tribute, weaving the elegance of past epochs into the fabric of now.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to immerse in the collection—a synthesis of tradition and innovation, where each piece stands as a unique expression of heritage and artistic creativity.