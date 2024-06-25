  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Bringing fashion to town!

Bringing fashion to town!
x
Highlights

Socialite Bina Mehta Inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: Sutraa - A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Socialite Bina Mehta at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Bina Mehta.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed designer saris, clothes for Women, Kids and Men, jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches. The show will be on till 27th June 10am to 9pm.

Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will displaying designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X