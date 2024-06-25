Bringing fashion to town!

Hyderabad: Sutraa - A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Socialite Bina Mehta at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Bina Mehta.

Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed designer saris, clothes for Women, Kids and Men, jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches. The show will be on till 27th June 10am to 9pm.

Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will displaying designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.



