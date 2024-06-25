Live
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
- Rytu Bharosa Scheme should be provided to the farmers who are cultivating the land- Farmers
Just In
Bringing fashion to town!
Highlights
Socialite Bina Mehta Inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at Taj Krishna
Hyderabad: Sutraa - A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Socialite Bina Mehta at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Bina Mehta.
Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed designer saris, clothes for Women, Kids and Men, jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches. The show will be on till 27th June 10am to 9pm.
Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will displaying designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor.
