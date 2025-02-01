Celebrity Stylist Rick Roy Spotted Wearing The Statment Coat Fashion Trend on the Red Carpet After Sonam Kapoor

Lately many international celebrities have been spotted wearing the big statement cote ,which has seen a major trend this winter.

After our very own Sonam kapoor was spotted wearing the big bold statement cote last week at a recent event ,this week celebrity designer and stylist RICK ROY was spotted at another event following the same trend wearing a big bold statement coat.

Rick roy has been quite a fashion trailblazer lately making waves on every red carpet with his personal style and unique sense of fashion which is exciting at the same time. He believes in the philosophy of recycling and reusing pieces of garments that he owns.

Rick says fashion has to be exciting and fun joyful without being wasteful

One can say that the big coat trend has officially been revived in India.

Rick Roy, who has worked with many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sonakshi Sinha and now with ibrahim ali khan continues to creat interesting characters looks in movies and at the same time continues to push the fashion envelope at the redcarpet.