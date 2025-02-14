Country Club Hosted Asia's Biggest Darling’s Day with Dazzling Fashion Show

Hyderabad, February 2025: Teenage beauties, couples, and senior citizens took to the ramp, dazzling the audience at the Country Club Darling's Day 2025 celebration, held at the Club’s premises in Begumpet, Hyderabad. As part of Asia’s biggest Darling's Day, this exclusive program for family members featured a spectacular fashion show and a series of exciting entertainment programs, making it a day to remember.

During the celebration, Y.Rajeev Reddy, CMD of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays (CCHHL), unveiled the Darling’s Day poster. Speaking to the media, he expressed excitement about hosting the annual event. "We are thrilled to celebrate Asia's biggest Darling’s Day Out on 13th February 2025 across all Country Club locations in India. This exclusive family event will feature live music, a dazzling fashion show, and engaging entertainment, ensuring our members create unforgettable memories,” he said.

Rajeev Reddy highlighted the club’s earlier success. He mentioned, "Country Club began the year with Asia’s Biggest New Year Celebration, a massive success across India. With spectacular performances and high-energy celebrations, it reaffirmed its position as India’s top clubbing and lifestyle brand. The event saw an incredible turnout, contributing to an impressive 40,000 room nights booked last year, and we look forward to doubling the bookings in 2025."

Country Club Hyderabad has expanded its offerings with the introduction of several premium outlets, including Koliba, Plan B, Bar Project, Hashi, Cava Restaurant, Funnel Hill Creamery, and Meghavi Spa. These new additions provide members and guests with exceptional dining, entertainment, and wellness experiences. Meanwhile, in Pune, Country Club has partnered with Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, granting members exclusive access to this renowned dining destination, celebrated for its vibrant ambiance and exquisite gourmet cuisine.

To enhance member engagement, Club is introducing Pickleball courts across all its clubs. Club has launched the Dilwale and Bade Dilwale membership cards, offering members a unique opportunity to visit Sri Lanka, adding more value and exclusivity to their membership. Through the "7 Across Holidays" tie-up, members can now enjoy international tours, expanding their travel options beyond India.

CCHHL is rapidly growing with 100 new franchise properties, adding 10,000 rooms to its inventory. These expansions ensure more options and premium hospitality experiences for members while maintaining an asset-light, profitable business model. A major milestone for the brand, Country Club is now completely debt-free, further solidifying its financial strength and long-term sustainability. This allows the company to focus on rapid expansion, new partnerships, and enhanced member benefits.

Country Club is seeking 4–5-star luxury resorts across India for leasing, with amenities like pools, spas, restaurants, and fitness centres. Additionally, Country Condos is open to real estate partnerships and acquisitions, providing developers and investors with profitable growth opportunities.

