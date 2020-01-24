Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor: THESE looks from the Yesterday can't be missed

With the creative maestros putting up their best shows at Paris Fashion Week halfway around the globe from us, our beloved Bollywood celebs aren't sitting idly here. Be it Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut, these leading ladies are a pro at whipping up a stunning look. There is no denying that their style game is always on point. From dressing like a goddess drenched in gold to put together an authentic desi look, there is a reason why we look upt0 them for every fashion muddle. Yesterday was specifically a field day for us and here's a list for you to tell you why.

Deepika Padukone





Deepika Padukone jetted out of the city all the way to Davos, Switzerland she was awarded the Crystal Award 2020. She was honored for her work in creating mental health awareness through her foundation. While spending her time among the Alps, she threw yet another gorgeous look our way. Head to black? Been there, done that! The Chhapaak star, pulled off a plunging neckline black blazer with notched lapel detailing. Linear black pants with slits at the hemline and she paired it with black pumps from Christian Louboutin. The all-black outfit was from the French fashion brand, Gaucher. She ornamented her plunging neckline with a fine cut diamond necklace and earrings. For her glam look, she opted for a sleek bun and perfectly done eyeliner. Deepika also carried a small black arm candy.

Sonam Kapoor





For Elie Saab's Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor is an attendee opted for an olive green pleated ensemble by Elie Saab. She ornamented her look with raw, golden accessories by Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella. The Zoya Factor star wore neutral makeup and emphasized her eyes with a single stroke of kohl. She pulled back her hair in a messy braid and voila! She was all set for the show.

Shraddha Kapoor





For promoting her much-awaited release Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a burgundy velvet dress by Ankita Studio. The dress had a light flounce at the hemline and puffy sleeves. She paired her dress with black stilettos. The star went minimal for her glam and side-parted her sleek hair. We highly recommend this look for a chic cocktail party!

Disha Patani





Looking ravishing is her thing. Disha Patani stepped out yesterday to promote her movie Malang in a body-hugging dress and we are still not over it. The diva opted for a burgundy body-hugging dress from Beyonce's latest capsule collection. The dress had a high-low hemline and sheer long sleeves with a v-neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black ankle-length boots. She kept her locks tousled and sported ample highlighter on her cheeks.

She also served us with one more look in a black high slit dress. The off-shoulder dress that hugged the actress's fit physique perfectly had a thigh-high slit with golden ruffles and lace detailing. She paired her dress with black silhouettes and sleek, straight hair.

Kangana Ranaut





There is no denying that Kangana Ranaut is biased towards ethnic ensembles. For promoting her upcoming movie Panga, Kangana Ranaut graced us with yet another stunning desi look by Rimple and Harpreet. The red Anarkali was embellished with a golden thread all over it and colorful appliques. She wore a pair of golden juttis by Rohan Arora and jewelry by Amrapali Jewels.

We hope all the looks from yesterday leave you with ample inspiration because oh boy have we take taken down notes.