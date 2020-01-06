Dress appropriately for work

In today's workplace, where casual wear is becoming increasingly popular, it can be tricky to understand the rules of appearance. Below are some rules every professional should follow:

Understand what's appropriate in your industry

Everyone draws their lines differently, for example, you may be able to wear shorts, but not cut-offs. If your company has a dress code, follow it.

Make sure your clothes fit

It may sound obvious, but many get it wrong. If your clothes are too big or too small, they are not going to look good. Ensuring a proper fit applies to everything you are wearing.

Wear glasses that fit

Make sure your glasses fit properly and aren't sliding down your nose. You don't want to be playing with them all the time.

Dry your hair

Never leave your house with wet hair. It makes you look like you don't have your life together, which translates to not having your career together.

Pay attention to your bag

You don't want your personal things jutting out of your purse. Keep your bag clean on the inside, especially if it doesn't have a zipper, which allows others to catch a glimpse inside from time to time. Don't wear knapsacks because it looks too collegiate.

Don't wear strong perfume

Anything that anyone else can smell is not good. To get an idea of whether someone can smell you or not, ask someone you trust.

Wear well-kept, polished shoes

Make sure your shoes are polished and in good condition.

Wear rich colours to portray authority

Pay attention to your colour choices. Darker colours usually convey a stronger impression than lighter ones. If you're giving a presentation, make sure the colour you're wearing doesn't blend in with the background behind you.

Avoid neon colours and overly flashy clothes

Women have to be cautious with bright colours. Clothes that are too flashy can be distracting and the visual equivalent of shouting.