Embrace Tradition with Elegance

As Ugadi, the Hindu New Year is almost here! Traditional silk sarees like Kanjeevaram, Mysore silk, and Pochampally are ideal choices for the festivities, with bright hues such as yellow, green, and red that symbolize prosperity, joy, and new beginnings. At Mysore Saree Udyog, they have curated saree options that will make one shine on Ugadi. Whether one is attending a family gathering or a grand celebration, a saree is the ultimate way to capture the rich cultural heritage and festive spirit of the day.

Kanjivaram Silk Saree

Kanjivaram silk saree is the epitome of tradition coupled with luxury and is an ideal choice for Ugadi. With rich texture, colours, and intricate gold or silver zari work, this saree is a personification of royal elegance that would make you glow at any gathering. For a timeless look, wear the Kanjivaram saree draped in the classic Nivi style.

Whether you go for a statement, classic colour, or a muted pastel one, the Kanjivaram is always a treasured momento. To put the outfit together, match it with classic temple jewellery, gold bangles, or jhumkas for a classic festive look.

South Silk Sarees

South Silk Sarees are ideal for festive occasions. The fabric has a smooth texture, lightweight feel, and subtle sheen, making it perfect for any celebration, whether it's a wedding or a religious one. Complete this elegant ensemble with traditional gold jewelry or statement jhumkas.

Pochampally sarees

Pochampally sarees, with their exquisite blend of tradition and elegance, are a perfect addition to your Ugadi wardrobe. Style them with classic drapes and complement the look with traditional gold jewelry along with a mogra gajra to get a graceful yet traditional look.