Fashion beyond the runway with India’s first fashion festival

New Delhi: Fashion NXT Festival has been imagined to present an evolving world of style. While at the heart of it remains fashionable showcases by India’s finest designers and stylish celebrities, in an entirely new avatar, the Festival takes a leap forward by bringing the brand’s stylish world to audiences in newer cities, starting with Pune and Bhubaneswar in March 2024.

Blenders Pride Glassware forges ahead with Blenders Pride Fashion NXT Festival, that is set to take fashion beyond the runway as India’s first fashion festival.

The brand has always been at the cusp of presenting the next in fashion, showcasing experiences that have shaped the style quotient for an entire generation.

The brand has collaborated with some of the most sought-after and buzzing lifestyle brands, that are curating a host of immersive experiences.

The mission is clear -- to connect the brewing aspirations of a young, growing India with fashion-forward experiences which are pocketed in select metro cities.

For its first edition, the festival has already lined up stellar collaborations with some of the most exciting brands across genres.

Take Nasher Miles for example, a fashion accessory brand for the modern-day traveller, that has been making waves on social media since its recent debut on Shark Tank India.

Another interesting brand is All You Can Street -- a streetwear collective, that is bringing a host of streetwear brands with DIY stations for audiences to customise their apparel.

Similarly, brands like Beardoand MyGlamm are putting together grooming and styling stations where festival goers can get a stylish makeover by expert stylists. John Jacobs is setting up a pop-up to experience their cutting-edge eyewear through virtual try-ons. Not to miss Doodle Mapuls, which is setting up a kiosk where their artists will sketch & customise t-shirts and sneakers live for festival goers. Lastly, Audi (Pune) is showcasing their latest collection at the festival bringing audiences closer to the touch of luxury.

Surrounding these high-on-style experiences are exciting fashion showcases by designer Nachiket Barve with Sanya Malhotra in Bhubaneswar, and by designer Varun Bahl with Aditi Rao Hydari in Pune, and thumping music performances by popular artists like Ritviz, Kayan, Progressive Brothers and Rabab Randhawa, to create an electrifying atmosphere for festival goers to groove to through the day.

