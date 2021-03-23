Fashion exhibition for youth, new millenials

The world is going through unusual times full of uncertainty. Fashion industry too has been going through a sea of changes. Quick, light, easy to wear, simple yet stylish, low on budget, sustainable clothing are the new trends during these pandemic times are observed by many fashion designers who participated in PRETX.

The Fashion Exhibition for Youth & New Millennials organized by Kamini Saraf at Park Hyatt Hyderabad on Monday. The theme of the expo was 'Luxury now in your budget'. Accordingly, sixty plus exhibitors from across India showcased their collections.

It is an exhibition of Sustainable and Affordable fashion for the young and young at heart informed Kamini Saraf, the organizer.

"The work from home (WFH) fashion culture and those who want to give up pyjamas gave me a lot of fashion ideas. I have come out with casual outfits keeping in mind the comfort and their dressing needs, says Swati Chaudhury, a fashion designer from Mumbai who showcased her collections as part of the exhibition.

I was into luxury designer outfits. But the pandemic made me innovate and come up with WFH Wear, which was well received. My work is pure hand-embroidered. But, due to pandemic I changed my focus. I started experimenting with budget clothing, simple yet stylish. This born casual outfits for Work from Home Wear.

People were conscious of how they look as WFH culture means endless virtual meetings and video conferences. My experiment paid off well, she added.

Sravana, Hyderabad based young fashion designer said that got married just before pandemic and founded her label 'Piri India', meaning young, easy to spell, easy to wear and fashionable label during the pandemic. She believed that when weddings are not stopped during pandemic why should they stop venturing from launching a label?

"How did I learn to scale through pandemic times was by producing what was in demand. I quickly learnt that weddings have shrunk and become small. They became intimate, and nobody wanted heavy clothes.

So, I was quick in responding with light, easy to wear, light on purse, sustainable clothing. I consciously stayed away from extravagant clothes," she added.

The young designer said that rental of wedding clothing, a new trend emerged soon after the unlock period that didn't pick up too well because of the threat of the virus spreading associated with it. Now people are looking for good outfits at less prices.

Sakshi of Dhyan Leela, a fashion designer shares that , now that weddings are limited to close family members, people are looking at quick wear. They don't want to spend much.

Yatri Gala of Turrbands & Tantrums with her experience as fashion designer introduced novel and designer hairbands. They are handcrafted turban bands. The products are handcrafted and hand embroidered in house using ethical trade practices by their diligent artisans.

Turrbands & Tantrums is for girls who effortlessly display an urban sense of style, with a slight bohemian edge and are constantly experimenting and redefining their fashion boundaries she informed.

Since no Rock Goddess is complete without her accessories or that little touch of sparkle and shine, we at Turrbands & Tantrums started making these one-of-a-kind Turban hairbands to add just the right amount of drama to any outfit.

They have hairbands (turban bands) for every mood be it; playful and vibrant, sometimes cool and easy, dainty and subtle or a fairy-tale wedding collection that creates timeless memories.

Scribbology collection was a huge hit with fashion customers. It is a high street fashion wear brand by Nikky Jain.

We offer the newest collection for the fashion connoisseurs who love experimenting with style and are always looking for something different. We create exceptional designer wear inspired by everyday street style fashion by synergizing style and creativity.

As the name says our designs are scribbled expressions on groovy silhouettes. We curate contemporary women's clothing that are a fusion of class, feminism and character, she explains.

SO:US featured under water, jungle collection, collection with under water theme which was well received by the shoppers. Tanvi and Ishita both into textile designing said that budget and comfort clothing is the new buzzword.

Saloni and Hetvi sisters from Dress Relief from Mumbai showcased initialed masks (masks beautifully engraved with initials of the person). The sister-duo got into fashion just before the pandemic.

They experimented with many garments and learnt that if you want to get going is not to get stuck, keep coming out with new designs to survive. Our fancy masks were a huge hit so also our lounge wear, comfortable and stylish clothing, they added.