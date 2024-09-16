Fashionista Goodapati Pravallika Inaugurates D sons patola art Expo at Banjara Hills

Live
Fashionista and Entrepreneur Pravallika Goodapati formally Inaugurated A 6-day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad: Fashionista and Entrepreneur Pravallika Goodapati formally Inaugurated A 6-day D sons patola art Exhibition at Labels Pop -up space, Road no1, opp : Taj krishna, Banjara Hills. “It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Patola art saris, Pure handloom and silk ware products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Pravallika.
The expo offers a range of varieties including Patola, Bandhani, Paithani, zari kota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, chanderi, banarasi.
The collection has Rajkota saris, patola dupatta, patola shawls, single patan saris, single patola duppata, patan patola saris and dupatta, silk tissue patola are other highlights. Silk Saree Weavers, Silk Co-operative Societies showcasing their products, from different states States thought india. The exhibition will be on till 20th September 2024.