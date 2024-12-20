From stripes to ruffles

Your Christmas party look doesn’t have to be just about the dress. A stunning top can make all the difference and set the stage for a memorable outfit. Whether you’re drawn to classic stripes, flirty ruffles, or dazzling sequins, these five styles will ensure you’re the star of the party this season. Make sure to accessorize, add a bit of festive makeup, and you’re ready to slay the night!

Off-Shoulder Elegance

To look more daring on Christmas, try an off-the-shoulder top. It is a flattering silhouette with just the right amount of sophistication and sexiness. One can opt for rich fabric such as satin or silk or go for the classic black with delicate gold accents. The top would pair with high-waisted skirts or trousers for a polished but sultry look.

Velvet Tops for Luxe Vibes

There is nothing more luxurious than velvet. Velvet's soft texture and rich colors make it perfect for holiday parties. A velvet top in jewel tones such as deep purple, forest green, or sapphire blue will create a luxurious aesthetic that's both festive and flattering. Add metallic accessories to complete the look for extra glamour.

Romantic Ruffles for the Win

Ruffles are always in style, and they're huge this season. Whether it's on the sleeves, hem, or neckline, ruffles add that air of romance to an outfit with a playful twist. A velvet or satin ruffled blouse will be soft yet stylish for the Christmas party. Team it with fitted trousers or sleek pencil skirts for a classy finish.

Sequins & Glitter to Shine Bright

If there's ever a time to go for the sparkle, it's Christmas! A sequin top in rich hues like emerald green, ruby red, or deep navy will help you shine all night long. The shimmer adds festive glamour, while the loose fit keeps you comfortable for dancing and mingling. Pair with black skinny jeans or a faux leather skirt for a bold, stylish outfit.

Chic Stripes for a Modern Twist

Stripes aren't casual by any stretch of the imagination. For a metallic stripe top that screams chic and festive, go with black and gold or silver and white, creating contrasting lines that scream classy and very fashionable. Paired with tailored pants or a mini skirt is where the magic comes in, screaming chicness and making statements.

(Image courtesy: LIVA)