Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Redeem Themselves with Stunning Lehengas

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last night. Initially, Khushi, Shanaya, and Ananya, part of the groom’s procession, donned similar sequined lehengas in vibrant green, blue, and yellow hues, respectively. However, their outfits did not impress the internet, leading to the trio being dubbed 'Ludo ki goti.' They later redeemed themselves by switching into stunning lehengas.





Baraat Ceremony Outfits



Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor made an entrance in matching sequin-embroidered outfits in various shades for Anant Ambani’s baraat. Ananya sported a yellow bralette with an A-line skirt, Khushi opted for a green corseted blouse paired with a flared lehenga, and Shanaya chose a bustier-style sleeveless blouse with an A-line lehenga skirt.

Transformative Fashion Moments

After celebrating with the groom and the Ambani family during the baraat, Khushi Kapoor changed into an opulent black and gold velvet lehenga set adorned with delicate Resham embroidery. Her outfit included a gold blouse with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, pearl embellishments, a curved midriff-baring hem, a backless design, and padded shoulders. She completed her look with a flared lehenga, a layered necklace, polki earrings, bracelets, rings, maroon lips, smoky eyes, and a center-parted top knot.





Suhana Khan initially wore a gold sequined saree and a bustier blouse by Manish Malhotra for the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, she changed into a multi-panelled lehenga set by Mayyur Girotra Couture. Her pink backless choli featured gold Resham work, and the flared lehenga was adorned with sequins on multiple panels in green, purple, peach, and mustard hues. She accessorized with a kamar bandh, an embroidered dupatta, a choker, a potli bag, and earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor transformed her look by donning a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for Anant and Radhika's wedding after the baraat. She wore a red and gold full-sleeved blouse with intricate embroidery and gem tassels on the cropped hem. Her ensemble was completed with a matching lehenga skirt and a heavily embroidered georgette dupatta. She accessorized with a choker necklace, kadhas, earrings, a mang tika, a potli bag, and an ornate hair accessory that adorned her braided hairdo.











