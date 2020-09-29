Hair accessories that are piece de Art  

Hairbands are back in fashion. And keeping in tune with the current trends and driven by her passion for quirky accessories, founder Shivani Rawat saw the urgent need to bring creative headpieces and this began her brand Joey & Pooh in April 2016.





With co-founder and marketing and digital head, Paresh Sharda, they've created a niche for bespoke designer hairbands, handcrafted in India.



Joey & Pooh offers a wide range of 3D floral hair accessories, handcrafted with intricate embroideries and beaded with quirky motifs that compliment any outfit with versatility. One can accessorise any outfit, be it basic work-from-home or an extravagant sangeet night with the ladies.





The founder says that their designer pieces are created with materials that are sourced from across the globe!

