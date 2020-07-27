Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: A Few Ravishing Looks Of This Bollywood Beauty

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: The Lukka Chuppi girl who made us witness the modern-day love story is well known for her slender frame…

Besides the amazing fashion sense, this B-Town beauty always amazes us with her dramatic fashion tales...

This glam doll even loves to accentuate her look donning unique and stylish hairdos. Whenever she steps out, it becomes a celebration for her followers as she never compromises with her looks and hairdos as well!!!

Got to know about who we are speaking about??? Yes… She is none other than the cute lass Kriti Sanon. Be it fashion tales or hairstyles, this glamazon kills us to the core and makes us go weak on knees...

Today being this Heropanti girl's birthday, we Hans India collated all her ultimate fashion tales especially for our readers… My dear girls, look into the write-up and take fashion cues from this Raabta actress!

Kriti Sanon looked uber-chic in this pleasant white-yellow outfit… She wore an off-shoulder gown which is enhanced with digital prints… Her on-point makeup and messy pony gave Kriti a natty appeal!!!

This pic definitely stole the hearts… Kriti looked oh-so-glamorous with her a-la-mode green gown and looked like a beautiful butterfly in this green gown. The frilly details of the gown, shimmery green eyeshadow, messy bun and trendy ear-wear upped her attire a notch attire.

This pic is just amazing!!! Kriti looked ethereal and regal in this traditional white lehenga… She wore a white-golden lehenga which is enhanced with floral design. The full-sleeved blouse and net dupatta best complimented her classy look. Coming to her antique ornaments (earrings and bracelet bangles), they just upped her style quotient a notch higher. Those smoky eyes, light-hued lips and radiant cheeks along with 'White Roses' bun hairdo made her look like a princess!!!





This is an uber-chic one!!! Kriti made us go awe sporting in a silver shirt dress. The suit model shimmery gown and the pink belt gave her a snazzy appeal. Her white sneakers, pink eyeshadow messy beach waves gave her a modish appeal.

Yes… Sometimes you need to keep simple and stole the hearts!!! You need to make your charm speak on behalf of you just like Kriti. She looked classy and voguish wearing a white full-sleeved shirt dress. Her on-point makeup, black boots and cosy pose made Kriti rock the fashion arena!!!

Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon… Stay happy and do kill us the same way with your beguiling attires!!!